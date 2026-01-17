This piece was first published in ELLE magazine in May 2024. I’m re-posting it here to celebrate the new release of A Year of Nothing.

When you’re a woman in your thirties, people around you tend to assume that you will, at some point, have children. At weddings, people would smile at me while I held friends’ babies and say things like ‘great practice for when you have your own!’ When my husband and I were first shown around our home in London, the estate agent kept pointing out the two small spare rooms that ‘would be great baby rooms’ while smiling at us. They would in fact be our offices for creative work.

A few months after I got married, my financial advisor rang me to talk through my finances as a self-employed person should I need a ‘year off’ soon for ‘obvious reasons’. He, too, assumed I’d have a baby soon. Did I want to discuss putting a plan in place?

I told him I wasn’t planning to have children. However, I explained that I was still keen to discuss how I could build a solid financial safety net for myself. I love to travel. I had savings here and there from years of multiple income streams created by my self-employed career: book advances, lump sums, royalties, advertising deals through my podcast, a TV advert I did when I was 27.

I was always aware that you needed to save a bit, even when your career was going quite well. While some of my peers were buying the latest designer clothes, I knew it wouldn’t make sense to fritter my money away buying myself endless treats or doom-spending. I continued to wear the same high-street brands I did in my twenties.

‘Save your money. You might not always be relevant,’ a friend’s (pretty mean) ex-husband once said to me. ‘In your industry, you might just be flavour of the month and then they move onto someone else.’

At the time, I believed he could be right. Work in my industry is fickle. It’s busy, then it’s slow. Save for a rainy day. You have a career high, then during a quiet week, you think it could all be over. There was no harm in creating a financial safety net for myself, I thought, should anything unpredictable happen. In the meantime, I carried on writing and making things I was proud of.

Funnily enough, shortly after these discussions around financial buffers with my financial advisor, something unpredictable did happen. I found myself needing urgent time off work.

But not to have a baby.

My ‘baby money’ buffer became my ‘oh dear, I’m having a burnout breakdown’ buffer. Instead of nursing a baby, I was nursing myself. My mental health was suddenly in the bin. I was having PTSD dissociative symptoms from a lifetime of ignoring my body. The pandemic didn’t help, with all its knock-on effects on work and everyday life, plus the endless news cycle, climate change, violence against women, cost-of-living crisis, then guilt layered on top.

In October 2022, I was signed off work by my doctor with clinical burnout. I’d just published my sixth book The Success Myth, got married, recorded the 400th episode of my podcast, said ‘yes’ to everything without really thinking. I was exhausted. I told my boss. (The boss was me.) There was no real timeline for my recovery, but I knew I needed a few months at least. I put an out of office on. It was blunt. ‘I’m currently off work and won’t be able to respond for a while.’ I knew nothing else mattered except my recovery. Everything was put on pause. I was terrified I’d broken my brain beyond repair. I downloaded the Borrow My Doggy app and borrowed an adorable miniature Dachshund for company while watching TV.

The weeks rolled by in a blur. I clambered out of bed for the first time in a while and went to Bristol for my sister’s birthday. I was telling her about all these dogs I’d been looking after.

‘Instead of a maternity year, it’s your dogternity year!’ my sister said. ‘In all seriousness, Em, most women do have a career break when they have a baby. It’s not a rest, but it’s a break, from work. Maybe you need your own kind of break. A pause. You’ve been working your arse off for the last 10 plus years.’

I know maternity leave isn’t a holiday, by the way. I’m not actually comparing my situation directly. Maternity leave is a different kind of tiring hard work, but it is a career break. Career breaks should be normalised. It signifies a change, a stop-gap, a before and after.

I remember my Dad saying to me once: ‘Everyone needs to stop off on the side of the road sometimes when they’re on a long journey.’ Life, after all, is one long journey.

I wasn’t planning to have a year off, but I knew I needed time. Everyone, including my doctor and friends who had also burnt out badly, had warned me that it can take a year to properly recover from a nervous system breakdown. My brain and body had been completely and utterly fried. Maybe I did have something in common with my friends who were on maternity leave. One friend was struggling with postnatal adjustments, another friend’s hair had fallen out, another was scared to leave the house. As women, we always have more in common than not. We were all in our respective homes, going through our own version of inner and outer transformation.

So I took the best part of the year off work to recover. I know the first question is how did you afford it?

I remember when Elizabeth Gilbert’s book Eat Pray Love first came out and amongst the outpouring of love, a lot of people were critical of the privilege it took to take yourself off on an extended break from life’s business. I remember hearing the story of someone saying, huffily: ‘Must be nice. I’d have to quit my job, divorce my husband and sell my house, if I wanted to do that!’ That’s exactly what Liz Gilbert did. She literally divorced her husband and sold her house.

It certainly helps to have assets and savings. And through the very fact that I don’t have children, it meant I had slightly more disposable income currently than friends raising a family.

Every last penny saved equaled more freedom and more time to recover. I stopped buying things from tempting Instagram adverts and stopped ordering takeaways. I didn’t socialize much. Something inside was telling me to reserve some money and be more careful. I started getting annoyed by all the latest gadgets being advertised while watching TV. I enjoyed spending on the things I actually did need – food and the roof over my head. No expensive skincare, just the basics from Boots. I boycotted Amazon for a while, only purchasing second hand cheap books from World of Books. I cancelled subscriptions and only kept the ones that really made me happy. I sold two old designer handbags on Vinted that I’d bought myself as career milestone presents years ago. I said ‘no’ to dinners out. I went on a solo trip to heal myself but used a discount code provided by a friend who worked in the hotel industry.

I learned so much about myself during my year off. There were a few negatives: I missed a close friend’s wedding and missed out on tons of fun plans. I also felt a loss of friendships. Being ill shows you the people who are there when sh*t hits the fan, and those who aren’t. Some people are only interested in you when things are going well or if you’re catching up in a fancy restaurant.

Mostly, though, it was profoundly positive. While I was walking around my local parks and through Epping Forest, or mindlessly watching episodes of Motherland, or looking after dogs or drawing in my journal, I started getting little sparks of excitement again. I started this Substack newsletter from my bed, which, over the past two years, has turned into a thriving business. I learned how to look after myself, I realised how much I’d neglected my body. I eventually got back out the novel I’d been writing that was gathering dust in a drawer and finished it. I started to enjoy cold water swimming. I started to enjoy exercise. I learned how to soothe my nervous system through breathwork and at-home yoga. I learned that new ideas grow in the weeds of nothingness and when you give yourself time and space to think and reflect, things eventually start to bloom again.

As for those scaremongers who tell you you’ll no longer be ‘flavour of the month’ if you take a break— it turns out that if you take time away, your career in fact does not fall away and disappear. Instead, you only come back stronger.

A Year of Nothing, with a special foreword by Julia Cameron, is available from all good bookshops.

