I woke up this morning thinking about my friend Clemmie. Last week I sat in a room with a hundred or so other people to watch an early screening of a documentary about Clemmie in a London hotel.

She suffered a catastrophic brain haemorrhage on one seemingly normal Monday in 2020 while at work in New York. My Brain: After the Rupture, on BBC Two, is directed by Ursula Macfarlane and tells the raw story of the last five years of Clemmie’s journey.

Here’s what Clemmie wrote in her own words in a 2021 issue of Vogue:

“One moment I was in a meeting in New York (where I live with my husband and two children), briefly distracted by the play of light as bright winter sunshine bounced off the East River and poured through the windows; the next – nothing. I was in a coma for 17 days, and when I came round, I couldn’t speak, walk, write or move the right side of my body, but one of the hardest things was having to accept that, in an instant, my life had changed forever. I cried in frustration writing this piece – left-thumbed on the Notes app, as I can no longer type or write – because I’m now afflicted with the twin curses of aphasia and apraxia, common for many brain-injury survivors.”

The documentary screening was incredibly moving. Clemmie’s violin teacher was there and played a piece. Five years on and we were about to re-watch what had happened to our dear friend and how she survived. I woke up this morning knowing that all I wanted to do was write about it—and my favourite moments with Clemmie.

Our friendship began in 2018. I was invited to speak at Hay Festival and I was going to be interviewed by broadcaster Clemency Burton-Hill. I Googled her and was astounded immediately: an incredibly accomplished woman who was always doing something extraordinary (like presenting a show about classical music on the BBC or going on Mastermind.) I’m pretty sure Clemmie had put my name forward to the festival. When a book is released, you have your early champions, the people who advocate for it. The book was The Multi-Hyphen Method—and she sent me a long message with a photo of her wearing sunglasses holding the book in the sunshine. She said she was excited to talk to me and how as a broadcaster-musician-novelist-journalist people always questioned why she didn’t ‘just pick one career’ and how this new book about being a multi-hyphenate made her feel seen. We bonded over our multiple interests and our love for city life.

“But when are you going to make up your mind?’... ‘Don’t you think you need to focus or you won’t be taken seriously?’... ‘Jack of all trades, master of none, you know’... ‘Sorry, I don’t seem to understand - are you a journalist, a novelist, a musician OR a broadcaster (etc)?’ ‘Juggler’... ‘Dilettante...’ When I was embarking on grown-up (ish) life in my late teens and twenties, I dreaded these questions, assumptions, judgments. Nobody got what I was up to and I hated having to ‘explain’ myself and unorthodox ‘career choices’ to disapproving people. The point was, I wasn’t after a traditional career, I was after a LIFE.” — @clemencybh

The following year in October 2019, I went to NYC for work and to visit Clemmie. She had moved there to take on an incredible job as Creative Director for Music & Arts for New York Public Radio. Always on the look out for opportunities to lift up others, she had convinced me I should do a live recording of my then podcast Ctrl Alt Delete in New York. I didn’t know anyone. Who would come? She arranged for me to use The Greene Space at WNYC—New York Public Radio’s event space on Charlton Street. I interviewed the brilliant Aminatou Sow (who at the time hosted one of my favourite podcasts Call Your Girlfriend) and somehow we filled the room and we went for delicious pasta and wine afterwards. The whole thing felt like such a big act of generosity.

A few days later, Clemmie invited me to go with her to a Max Richter concert. I hadn’t listened to much of Max Richter’s music prior to this evening, but I was captivated. From memory, the concert included condensed selections from SLEEP, Richter’s eight-and-a-half-hour concept album based on the neuroscience of sleep. Little did I know how much of a part Richter’s music was going to play in Clemmie’s healing journey and that I’d be playing This Bitter Earth/On the Nature of Daylight on repeat during my Year of Nothing. (And that I’d be sat right behind him at the screening the other night).

I remember that evening being one of my favourite New York evenings of all time. A night I would truly never forget. A warm balmy evening, Times Square lit up behind us, so much energetic conversation, then jumping into a yellow cab and laughing all the way home. I also remember Clemmie’s gold necklaces being all tangled up, and she was constantly trying to untangle them.

new york, october, 2019

Three months later, on the morning of January the 20th 2020, only weeks before the pandemic turned the world upside down, Clemmie was rushed to hospital. The brain injury was the result of a rare condition: an arteriovenous malformation (or AVM). I was invited to join a Whatsapp group with Clemmie’s other friends, following any updates or news, sending gifts, joining together. We had no idea if she was going to be OK or not.

I went to visit Clemmie in 2021 in New York. She had made amazing progress in a year, but life was still undeniably hard. She was struggling to make sense of it all, still extremely frustrated. Writing was slow and one-handed, walking took focus (she couldn't feel the whole right side of her body) and her speech was still something she was practising all the time. I was amazed at how far she’d come. How she was determined to ‘choose life’—words she had stitched onto her jumper. There is a part in the documentary where one of her doctors says that all the trillions of cells in our bodies are always trying to go in one direction: to heal. There are also very hard parts to watch, realising she might not be able to play the violin again—and a well-meaning doctor who basically suggests she could try some different hobbies.

Back at her flat, we sat on the sofa together. We talked. We took a short slow walk to Blank Street Coffee and the baristas knew Clemmie and were familiar and friendly with her, they knew her order. “I didn’t know life could become so small,” she said in the doc. “The mug of tea, the texture of a shawl, how these things become gifts.”

Before I left, we went into her study. She’d ordered a new microphone, as she was hoping to do some podcasts about her new book Another Year of Wonder (a book that she had miraculously managed to finish despite everything that had happened.) A book she desperately wanted to finish “to draw a line under it” so she could focus on her new reality. I helped her set up the microphone and we did a little practice run using QuickTime. We were going to be recording a special episode for Ctrl Alt Delete remotely in a few months when I was back in London.

In 2022, Clemmie posted about our conversation, and it reminded me how much the podcast space meant to us both—a safe space, outside of traditional media, to have long-form conversations that matter:

“This conversation—conducted not in person, nor live in an exciting book festival, or in a radio studio, or even in a downtown bar (my old, much-missed local, the gorgeous Smith & Mills), but via bladdy Zoom, obviously—felt particularly memorable, and (apraxia and aphasia being what they are) despite my many ums & ers.”

clemencybh A post shared by @clemencybh

The documentary focuses a lot on grief. Grieving of self. Mourning periods. What does it actually mean to grieve a former life and self, a self that may never return? Clemmie has two young sons, one of which—she tells us in the documentary—she was still breastfeeding, when the brain injury happened. The oldest of the two said he was worried that his memories of his mother in the before times were disappearing. In the documentary, she longs to play with them, but often has only a couple of ‘good’ hours in the day, if that, before she has to crash out due to exhaustion.

It’s also very funny in places—lots of swearing, comical moments between family members, and side-eye moments to camera. There are also incredibly tough moments—the rawest on-screen sobbing I’ve ever seen. She invites us in. Vulnerability is strength. There is one particular part, where Clemmie feels like she is ‘running out of rope’. Well-meaning people kept telling her that the window for recovery was two years. This doesn’t seem entirely helpful.

Clemmie moved to a different city and sadly I was unable to see her on my annual trip to New York, and so, it was texts and Whatsapp calls for now amongst life being busy again. Last night, I got to see her again, and she was radiant. She spoke to the audience with energy and enthusiasm (and lots of comical swearing.)

Clemmie’s story, to me, is about the indomitable nature of the human spirit. It reminded me of the Marina Abramović quote “the spirit in any condition does not burn.” She is one of the most inspirational, generous and magical people I know.

During the Q&A, a man in the audience asked a question:

“How do you feel about the ‘two-year window’ for recovery, now?”

Clemmie reflects it back to him. “What do you think, professor Nick Ward?”

The audience laughed, as she outed him for being an expert in clinical neurology.

“Well—I think it can be suggested that.. recovery is a life-long process.”

Please do watch the documentary if you can—and check out the brilliant brain injury charity Same You.

The BBC documentary, My Brain: After the Rupture aired on Friday, March 28 at 9pm GMT