Today’s guest column on The Hyphen is Jennifer Atkins, author of The Cellist. She has been published by The White Review, Conde Nast’s World of Interiors and more. She is also a script reader and has previously worked as a bookseller. In this piece, she grapples with sudden acclaim after many years of rejection, and asks the question: what actually counts as success in art? Is it making a list, being validated by your peers — or perhaps is it your private ongoing relationship with your own work?

Ten years ago, when I was first starting to write fiction, Granta announced its fourth Best of Young British Novelists list. I can remember reading through the names one morning and thinking about how secure it must feel to be included there, to have your name printed with such solidity in newspapers.

The Granta list is decided once every decade (since 1983) and it aims to highlight the most promising British novelists under the age of forty. Last August I was told, to my shock and great fortune, that I was being included on the most recent list.

I was sent an email while on a cycling holiday, and initially I believed the email was some sort of bizarre prank—not believing in it seemed the most logical reaction, given that my debut novel, The Cellist, had been published a few months before to little fanfare from a small indie press.