exclusive illustration by @sophillustrates for The Hyphen

Last November, I hosted a day retreat all about creative unblocking in the beautiful Oxfordshire countryside for fifteen women in collaboration with Ease Retreats. I truly believe we are all creative beings and whether we’re creating or not is usually a case of being unblocked or blocked. We all need help to unblock ourselves every now and again.

It was a lovely treat having author

as a guest on the retreat last year (a few months before her

came out and took over the world) and she said:

“This workshop was such an amazing opportunity to focus, reflect and learn more about my own creative capacity, in the most gentle, nurturing environment. Emma is so full of accessible wisdom, warmth and openness. What a learned that day has left a lasting impression on me. Highly recommend.”

So — I’m excited to be doing another one! This next retreat is for you if you feel stuck with where you’re at creatively; you have a burning feeling you’re meant to create something; you feel like you could use group support, you want to be surrounded by people who love to be creative and nourish themselves — and you’d like to come away with some practical tips on how to actively build a creative way of being into your life.

(P.S…. you don’t need to be a writer or have a creative job of any kind to do this retreat, but I was so pleased that authors like Jennie found it so valuable — proof that we all need creative support no matter where we’re at in the process (whether it’s beginning, middle, end!) The retreat is designed for everyone and anyone. Whether you’re an artist or have never written one word — you will get something from the weekend).

1. me signing books 2. our gorgeous venue 3. jennie godfrey! 4. group journaling

I love hosting something intimate of this nature: a mixture of sharing my writing and Substack experiences, creative unblocking and coaching skills. I’ve been a published author for ten years now(!) — and I have an accumulation of things that want to be shared.

As I loved the experience so much, I’m thrilled to announce I’m doing another one and this time for two days across the weekend — details below:

✨ I’m hosting a weekend long creativity retreat in beautiful Brecon Beacons in Wales with Ease Retreats ✨

Dates for your diary: Saturday 16th to Monday 18th November 2024

If you are interested, I recommend enquiring asap as there are only a handful of spots available! Email the brilliant Tanya Lynch at hello@easeretreats.com.

The investment for this weekend package starts at £1,750*. We can offer a payment plan and want to be as accommodating as possible. (*Depending on room choice). The venue is stunning.

our beautiful venue

Let me tell you a bit more about it:

This is aimed at everyone! Anyone who likes the idea of creative unblocking and finding new ways to let their creativity flow.

This will be the perfect mixture of creative inspiration AND rest. (If you attended last year’s day retreat and want to come back, this one will include new and different material!)

This is going to be a winter retreat — think cosy, beautiful rooms with a view, hot tub, cinema room, comfortable set-up, gorgeous greenery outside the window, lots of cups of tea, chats, learning around a table together, chats around the fire-pit deeper connection at a truly beautiful venue. The aim is to leave you feeling lighter and brighter with concrete tools to help you with your creative practice and feeling rejuvenated and refreshed.

The topic of this retreat is Creative Unblocking With Ease — collaborating with the wonderful Tanya Lynch with EASE known for her attention to detail and guest care (she has previously worked with bestselling authors Clover Stroud and Cathy Rentzenbrink).

The weekend will be two nights, Saturday night and Sunday night — leave on the Monday. On Saturday, I’ll take you through my Creative Unblocking workshop. On Sunday, we rest and reflect together! Walks, restful activities, journalling, connection with each other, plus ample solo time. In my workshop, I’ll be covering:

— My own creative practice

— Creative living and how I live a creative life

— How to maintain creative consistency

— How to get past creative blocks

— Exclusive tips based on my bestselling books Sabotage and The Success Myth

— Prompts on reframing success

— Group workshopping, plus group coaching from me

— An IRL ask-me-anything

— A day of IRL connection and creativity



ALSO, you’ll receive:

Catering totally covered = truly nourishing food!

A complimentary signed copy of one of my books (you choose)

A complimentary copy of any book of your choice (say what you’re looking for and I will hand pick for you)

A gorgeous complimentary journal

A fabulous goody bag

Note: This retreat will be alcohol-free - and women-only.

I’m very excited at the thought of spending some creative magical IRL time together! The spots are extremely limited so it’s best not to wait too long to secure your spot to avoid disappointment. I can’t wait to see you and hang out!

Interested? For more information and to secure your place, email the team at hello@easeretreats.com :)

p.s. here are lovely guest endorsements from the last retreat:

🌻 “Thank you for dreaming up such a deeply thoughtful and expansive day. It was honestly beyond anything I was expecting, that sense of safety and generosity and inspiration is hard to pull out of the air.”



🌻 “It was like a dream — a wonderful nourishing day. Already looking forward to the next one.”



🌻 “I haven’t stopped thinking about how brilliant this was - the power of women in community is something very special indeed.”



🌻 “The perfect reset. I can't recommend it enough.”

Hope to see you there :)