Embrace your inner weirdo with Jenn Romolini
"I don't like being professional, because professional implies performance. I'm not interested in performing an identity."
Jenn Romolini is an award-winning editor, writer, speaker, and thinker on the topic of modern work. Her 2017 book "Weird in a World That's Not: A Career Guide for Misfits, F*ckups, and Failures" was named one of the best leadership books of the year by Fast Company. I loved it, a really refreshing read about being yourself and being good at your job. He…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Hyphen by Emma Gannon to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.