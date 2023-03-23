Farrah Storr is today’s guest writer for The Hyphen. Farrah works as Head of Writer Partnerships at Substack and runs Things Worth Knowing which is one of my favourite reads. (If you love The Hyphen, you’ll love hers, and she recently interviewed me too.) I first met Farrah in 2018 when I interviewed her for the first time for Ctrl Alt Delete about her book, and I spoke to her again last year which led me to starting this Substack. She is the former editor-in-chief of Cosmo (previously Women’s Health, then ELLE after that). Even though I was (and still am) super impressed by Farrah’s career, talent, brain and stylish outfits, there wasn’t a hint of Devil Wear’s Prada in sight. She is friendly and warm, and someone I’d love to go on a nice long walk with finishing with a pint at the pub putting the world to rights. Here she talks about her relationship with winning and how she learned to let go.

I have spent my life pursuing perfection. I have done it on track fields, at beauty pageants, in drafty exam halls across the country, and of course, in the corporate world, where reaching the top is the only imperative I have ever known.

It served me well for a time. I was Prestwich’s Rosebud and Princess in 1985 and 1989, I’ll have you know. (This was a sort of gentler beauty contest than the American pageants, where kids come out in tan tights, Dolly Parton hair and a face full of slap. It did however require me to wave like a marionette for three hours as we drove through regional Manchester on a lorry festooned with several hundred flowers made out of plastic bin bags). I used to have a drawer full of gold medals for my 100 metre sprints too, and throughout my later teenage years I was something of a top student - completely joyless, but nevertheless high performing. As for my career in magazines, it was a constant race to be the best.

Win the awards! Get the highest circulation! Find the biggest celebrities for our covers! Convince the best writers to write for us and us alone! Strive. Push. Strive. Push. That was the only rhythm I knew.

And then one day, a friend of mine, now a very accomplished career coach (who, by the way, started a truly excellent Substack last week - Rework) told me I needed a hobby. She asked me a bunch of questions, the specifics of which I forget now, but the point was to paint a picture of the life I was leading. She then literally drew a picture of my life, represented by a funny-looking pie chart. Funny in that about nine tenths of said pie said one thing: work. Sure, there was a teeny slither where my husband and dogs came in and then that was pretty much it. Circle complete. A perfectionistic prison where I had laid every single brick.

A hobby? The very word felt mediocre. Pointless. I used to roll my eyes at people whose dinner party conversation started with: ‘So, have any hobbies?’ Who has hobbies, I used to think. Who has the time? Pursuing something for the express purpose of pleasure alone seemed so wasteful. Human potential dashed by a packet of drawing crayons. That wasn’t me.

My friend gently persisted. And so one day, for no reason in particular, other than perhaps the previous week I had had a panic attack whilst trying to iron a shirt, I looked out of the back window. It occurred to me that we had a garden. Not a huge one but enough for a ‘project’. Something that I could ‘better’. And so that was it really. I found an old spade left behind by the previous owners and started digging and cutting and basically, when I look back now, killing and removing everything of value. But I digress….

For the first couple of years, though it was clear I had no real, discernible talent, I became obsessed. I went to see the famous gardens at Sissinghurst, fell in love with Vita Sackville-West’s ‘White Garden’ and suddenly decided I needed to remove everything of colour in order to create my own version of what is perhaps one of the world’s most admired gardens. I thought about working towards The National Garden Scheme too, which is basically a day of inviting the public into your garden to ooh and aah over your borders and lawn quality. It’s a big dick competition really, made benign by the fact there is tea and cake and lots of older men and women in soft corduroy and pretty cardigans. I even thought, for one brief, mad moment, of retraining to become a garden designer but then looked at my wilting pot plants and scruffy borders and decided perhaps not.

“The shapes. The colours. An errant self-seeder that has found its way into a bed, where for many years it was not welcome and yet now it somehow seems perfect. In a week or two all this will change. A new challenge to take on. That’s why I love gardening.”

For the first couple of years my garden went from being a mature, vaguely interesting place with bushes and some bulbs and a couple of big, heavy trees, to a wasteland. I literally decimated the place. And yes, I weep now at some of the shrubs I lost and the countless roses who were carted off to a cruel death in a Ashford borough council brown bin, simply because they were not the ‘right’ shade of pink. Even I, when I looked out of the window, had to admit green fingers were not something I had been endowed with.

And yet…I had fallen hopelessly in love with gardening. At first I felt perhaps this was due to some sort of masochistic tendency to fall for that which does not want me. After all, plants seemed to wither under my caress. But over time I realised this was not the case.

I am not used to not being ‘good’ at something. It is new territory for me. In the past, should I not have displayed sufficient talent at something, it was quickly abandoned in pursuit of something where my talent would shine. This meant abandoning a lot of things: painting, cooking, long-distance running; making jam and one memorable event of attempting to learn calligraphy. All gone.

And yet I realise now how foolish I was to do this. Because my love of gardening came from the fact I was mediocre at it. The acceptance that I would never be a truly talented plantswoman (though it is true, I have become more adept over time) released me from any expectation other than that it should bring me joy. Being good at gardening was not the aim I began to see. Being interested was enough.

I quickly realised I was never going to open my garden to the public and I was never going to sell my cut flowers or enter those funny little competitions in village halls across the country where they size up who has the best daffodil. Gardening was mine and mine alone. There was no performance with this hobby. No end goal. No metric of success other than I suppose, do I enjoy it? And even enjoyment isn’t quite the right word for enjoyment has its own never ending metrics. I suppose gardening brings me a modest sort of happiness. It focuses me. It releases me from my head and my nerves. And that is quite enough.

Released from any destination point, gardening allows me to meander. Freeing myself from any expectation of success, means I can savour the losses as well as the wins. I have spent a life having destination points in mind, climbing ladders of success and valuing things on the status rewards they bring rather than the contentment they give.

Being mediocre sets you free from all of that, which in a way I suppose, makes it the most successful pursuit of all.

