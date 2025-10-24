If you’ve read Table For One you’ll know that New York crops up a lot in the story—and in the acknowledgments I mention spending some time here last year finishing the last major edit of my novel. I can’t explain this tie to the city—I find it too much sometimes and my quiet corner of London is definitely my home, but I keep being pulled here.

I am in NYC doing events in some of my favourite bookshops and it feels like a dream come true. This trip feels like I’m tying up some loose ends. After I do this book tour I feel like I can tick off a huge career goal of mine. I don’t have many career goals anymore—but the NYC book world is something I’ve always wanted to be more involved in. It’s so lovely to visit and know I have multiple people I can immediately text and go for coffee with.

I organised this tour myself. This is no shade to my publishers (who are truly lovely and very kindly covered my hotel costs) but increasingly we can see that often the authors are the ones who have to make certain things happen for themselves. Publishers are working across hundreds of books, and sometimes they simply don’t have the time or resources to give yours an extra turbo-charge. The old levers that used to be pulled in these big companies don’t seem to work in the same way anymore.

I now see that, as the author, I will always be the main advocate for my books. No one will care as much as me — and I can solely focus on the book for a period of time. I can use my own resources and connections and ideas that I’ve built over years and years—and get a plan together. Sometimes, we have to take matters into our own hands and I think I’ve always been aware of this during the last 10 years of publishing books*—hence why I’ve always had a newsletter or podcast or outlet alongside it all. It’s hard, but most things are.

*And it’s why I’m experimenting with self-publishing my next project.

I thought it might be nice to document my trip for my paid subscribers. (Thank you so much for being here—my growing Substack platform is a big reason why my work is finally making its way across the pond!)

Below the paywall I have shared the restaurants I’ve enjoyed, hotels I’ve stayed at, books I’m reading, my favourite things to do here etc. Enjoy!

Monday