on this, I wanted to reflect on 18 months of running The Hyphen newsletter. This newsletter has changed my life. Not only has it given me a portal to connect with my readers in a more genuine way that social media no longer facilitates, but it is also a way in which I can get paid well for my writing

in between book contracts. In a world where magazine commissions are few and far between and where most websites operate in the old school way where they shoehorn in clickbait headlines to generate page-views and advertising revenue, this newsletter is proud to run independently outside of that; although it’s got the same foundations as a magazine (essays, guest writers, comment section) it is run solely by me, and funded by its members.

It’s been revolutionary, and I can’t thank you enough for being here. A few highlights over the past few months:

There are now 24k+ of you here — I started off with an existing list of 9k, that’s a lot of growth over the past year.

We’ve gone from zero to 1k+ paying members who share and engage on a weekly basis.

Hundreds posts have been published, from existential burnout to what authors/agents are reading.

38 Sunday Scrolls, 48 Tuesday threads and 17 guest columns.

12k of you have recommended The Hyphen to friends(!)

I announced my new book The Success Myth on Substack.

writing The Hyphen at home

I’d absolutely love to keep growing this community. Passing onto like-minded friends is the best way about it, as I love the intimate nature of the group, full of curious, open-minded, interesting people who love learning and sharing. Thank you to anyone who has shared with a friend, online, in an email or on social media, I am so grateful. It’s the people who are in this community that make it all worthwhile. I’d love to reward you for passing on your recos of The Hyphen! Thank you for helping get the word out <3

