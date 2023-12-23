Like many people my age, I excitedly joined Instagram in 2010 when it first came onto the scene. The cool younger sister to Facebook, I was a plugged-in hungry Millennial and I loved the “insta” effect — the collective trend to post about your life in real-time. I took this very seriously, much to the annoyance of my then-boyfriend-now-husband. He was not into it. We’d be in Paris, taking romantic pictures in front of the Eiffel Tower and afterwards I’d be hunched over my lunch filtering the picture so I could post it. I’d be on holiday in Portugal with my family and take a nice photo at the beach and then sit under a towel checking the saturation before posting. 11 likes felt exciting, double figures!

In 2016, after writing about Millennial life for various magazines and working at Condé Nast as a social media editor, I wrote an “Internet memoir” published by Penguin about my trials and tribulations online. I am one of those nerds who grew up teaching myself to code, glued to a keyboard, forming an identity online; choosing themes and fonts and backgrounds, changing my profile picture often, finding Internet friends, and building some sort of platform, just because I could and it was fun. My first few Instagram posts were published in 2011, just me and my friends at dinner — everything in a warm sepia tone, with a nostalgic Polaroid-effect frame that I thought was extremely ‘cool’.

Anyway, today I’ve left Instagram. The relationship is finally over after dragging on miserably for a while. I haven’t deleted my account for now, but I’ve handed over the keys to someone else who will post updates for me, sparingly. (I have some upcoming book announcements that will be posted, that’s practically it.) But personally, I won’t use it. I don’t have the app on my phone, I will no longer have access to DMs or find my thumb reaching for a mind-numbing scroll. I haven’t felt this free in ages. My 2024 will not involve Instagram.

I’ve been reassessing my relationship with social media for a while now. I would have done it anyway — it was my plan to continue my 2023 ‘quitting spree’ and leave Instagram (along with Twitter, drinking, people-pleasing and caffeine) — but it also helps that I don’t feel alone. It feels like one of those things a lot of people are reflecting on. A close friend of mine (who doesn’t work in my industry) Whatsapped me last night saying “I feel like I should leave Insta behind. It’s too much really, isn’t it?” Substack pal

wrote recently about

to focus on Substack and art, leaving behind 86,000 followers on there. Dawn O'Porter recently handed over her account to her management team,

: “I’m signing out of Instagram and giving my password to my team so I can’t log in. I want to leave and I don’t have the willpower to do it any other way.” I love that simple and truthful statement: I want to leave. Another friend, who is joining Substack in the new year, said that out of all her followers (almost 20k) less than 100 people see her posts.

When I told my Substack peeps on Notes that I've finished off my year of quitting with leaving Instagram — I got a comment from

, Susbtack newbie and

bestselling author of two of my favourite non-fiction books:

and

.

“Dear @Emma Gannon, I am so intrigued by your quitting of Instagram & Twitter. I’ve been here (on Substack) for a grand total of 2 weeks, and loving it SO MUCH MORE than social media. So I’m curious, why’d you quit?”

New York Times

I love a direct question like this! So, why did I quit?

For that very same reason Susan mentions above, I enjoy other places so much more. Instagram makes me feel crappy. For no reason in particular, I just come away from it feeling worse than I did before. I prefer Substack, WhatsApp, email. I just don’t need Instagram. I know people say they ‘need it’ for marketing — but ask yourself — how many people do you actually reach? What do you actually get out of it?

The metrics don’t excite me. I don’t want ‘followers’ — which I often associate with ‘lurkers’. I much prefer readers, connections and engaged subscribers to my work. I know people with 1 million+ Instagram followers and I believe them when they tell me it doesn’t feel as good as you’d think. It’s a very shallow interaction, it doesn’t do much for the human psyche.

As a writer, first and foremost, sharing images doesn’t actually do it for me, never has. Even the era of the ‘long caption’ didn’t feel enough. I wanted to write.

“Influencer culture” is getting ickier.

I never agreed with the old adage “a picture is worth a thousand words". Is it? One single picture doesn't tell us that much — especially in a world of editing, filtering and AI. A picture is just a picture — a fragment of a bigger story.

It makes people lazy with each other. After I announced I was leaving, an old friend reached out on Whatsapp saying it’s been too long and we should properly catch up. Knowing I was leaving, it encouraged her to stay in touch.

The performative-only activism.

My posts don’t reach anyone. Well, barely anyone. As we know, Meta moved towards trying to get people to pay to ‘boost’ their content, years ago. The app has been known to ‘shadow-ban’ posts (i.e. limiting, hiding or ranking posts with little to no explanation). There is an algorithm. Nothing is chronological anymore. You are quite simply not in control of how or when your content reaches people. I don’t want to ‘work’ for Instagram.

Constantly seeing people’s perfected images breeds comparison culture.

I like reading. I don’t like reels or three second videos. It fries my brain.

Trolls lurk on public platforms like Instagram. You cast a much wider net, and therefore you don’t know who’s looking. I have had some very very strange DMs over the years. No thank you.

It often perpetuates ‘newness’ culture. The same touristy pics. The same designers. The expensive holidays. The new clothes.

You don’t own the content, Instagram does.

So, toodles Instagram. It’s been twelve years, and I’ve moved on.

A reminder: you aren’t a platform. You are a storyteller, a communicator, a person. You are multi-dimensional. I will always write on whatever platform is going — the one that is best for me, enabling me to reach people with my work, message and words. We can move around, shape-shift, find our people in new places. I am happy to let things go that no longer work for me.