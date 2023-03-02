Every so often I run a guest post from a new writer. My aim for The Hyphen is to occasionally showcase writers from all different ages, backgrounds and life experiences, alongside my own writing. This week, we have a guest column by student and Gen Z writer Sofia Shch (25), who runs the Quarter-Life Crisis Substack about the chaos of navigating life in your twenties. In this piece, Sofia questions whether it’s possible to escape the grind early on and learn the required career lessons without burning out.

There’s a tacit acknowledgement that life is supposed to revolve around work in your twenties. You are supposed to use your youthful energy on climbing the ladder, or hustling hard. As a newly-minted twenty-something woman in the workforce, I have keenly followed the cultural discourse around rethinking ambition and success. Hustle culture is dead. The end of ambition. Everyone is quiet quitting. Even Emma’s forthcoming book The Success Myth. Over the past few years, we have collectively figured out that work doesn’t always have to be the be-all and end-all. It seems as though there’s been a cultural change in our attitudes towards work.



The prevailing cultural narrative right now appears to be on ‘reframing ambition’ — which most often comes from a place of hindsight. It’s successful, older, ambitious people in their thirties and forties turning around from their place at the top to say: I’m tired. I don’t want to do this any more.



Many of them acknowledge working absurdly hard in their twenties. They neglected other areas of life and continuously worked late nights to reach that career peak which they could then choose to step down from. The unsaid part of this narrative is: you have to make it to the top, or at least burn yourself out trying to get there, before you can opt out. It seems as though there’s an element of ‘learning the hard way’.

Yet this relentless hustle followed by burnout sounds pretty miserable to me. I’m in my twenties right now and I don’t want my life to look like that at all. Is it too soon to opt out? Can you choose a slower lane, from the get go?

Don’t get me wrong — I enjoy my job and put a lot of effort into it. But after I’ve worked my eight hours or so, I want to shut my laptop and get dinner with friends instead of shoveling pot noodles in an emptying office as I continue to answer emails. I want to spend weekends focusing on other parts of my life instead of doing more work. The expectation that you should spend your twenties working non-stop makes me worry that I am setting myself up for failure further down the line. Will I have a successful career if I don’t make work my entire life right now? Am I going to be financially set up for my future?



I just refuse to believe that the only way of securing my future is through burnout. There must be ways of having a career that don’t involve working yourself to exhaustion, and this doesn’t mean shirking or not caring about work at all. Of course, this is a privileged perspective to have. I can opt for such work-life balance thanks to my socioeconomic background and lack of dependents. Making this choice available for all requires much-needed systemic change.



But, at the individual level, surely we should invite more nuance into the conversation regarding the early stages of our careers? We should learn from those who came before us. You can be ambitious and also enjoy leisure time, even in your twenties. You don’t have to let your twenties go by in a frantic blur. Always following the expectations that society sets for us is not a fulfilling way to live. We have to forge our own paths. For some this might involve embracing the hustle initially and slowing down later on, for others it might mean prioritising other areas of life altogether. There is no single rule that is going to work for everyone.



Perhaps by opting out of hustle culture in my twenties I will be called entitled and lazy. But perhaps I’m saving myself years of unhappiness in pursuit of goals that ultimately won’t serve me. Personally, I’m trying to find a career and a work-life balance that I’ll be able to sustain and enjoy well into old age. Starting as I mean to go on, and all that.

Emma here 👋: I really enjoyed this piece especially as I am one of those Older Millennials who has spoken a lot in the past about how I ~hustled~ all the way through my twenties. I don’t necessarily regret it, because I had way more energy back then, and perhaps it did lead to certain opportunities. But: did I need to lean into the grind culture quite so hard? Did I need to miss socialising with my friends and nights at the pub to work some more, for a boss who never really appreciated it? Probably not. One thing’s for sure, I love that younger generations are thinking and writing about this topic. Slowing down, campaigning for a four-day week or even thinking about a different way of working did not feel like an option when I was first entering the workforce, it was almost a complete no-brainer that I would have to spend all my time working into the night (maybe it was the 2007-2009 recession that freaked us all out, but hey it’s not like we’re in a dissimilar place now.) I love the quiet quitting movement personally, even though of course the phrase has now been over-used and probably slightly annoying by now. I just can’t help but love a quiet rebellion. I love it when people say “I know that’s how it used to work, but it no longer works for us.” It’s not that people are “lazy” (whatever that means) but that people are adamant in discovering what lights them up. We want to go searching for the things we love.

