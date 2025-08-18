This month I wrote a piece for Condé Nast Traveller that got shared widely online, about how the new ‘girls trip’ is all about travelling with like-minded strangers. I’ve had quite a few new people join these parts since the post went out, so I wanted to share a sample of it below. (I’m still OOO for August, so just posting this quickly as web version. Will be sending out new material to inboxes in September!)

At the beginning of the year, I texted three old friends to see if they fancied a getaway. I suggested something simple: somewhere warm, a short flight away, somewhere in Europe. “You know, like the old days,” I said. “We could hop onto Skyscanner and look at deals?”

“Ooh yes,” Came the first reply. “Although it might have to be later in the year – we’ve got a christening, a wedding, a work trip, and then a family thing…”

“Ah, sorry! I’m moving house, it’s all a bit crazy right now,” came another.

“I’d love to,” said the next. “But I’m meant to be taking it easy – doctor’s orders. Maybe next year?” (she was heavily pregnant and due in a few months).

Life was busy and complicated, full of endings and exciting new beginnings, and we were not going to find a date. The idea quietly dissolved. It was hard enough to find two hours for coffee, let alone time for a girl’s trip.

A few months later, I hosted a creativity retreat in Italy. It was supposed to be a work trip – as the host, I was there to deliver workshops based on my bestselling books. But for some reason, this trip felt different. It wasn't quite the vibe I'd originally intended it to be – not like from the typical workshop-style retreats I'd hosted or attended before. I usually end up hovering slightly on the edge, in the role of ‘teacher', but there was something undeniably magical about this combination of women. It felt like a holiday.

Each day, we napped in the afternoon shade, ate incredible food, swapped book recommendations, and sunbathed on soft furnishings. There were no rules, only freedom to relax as we pleased, with delicious food, our journals, stunning views and each other for company. Despite having only just met, I felt supported, joyful, and deeply connected. A real sense of community had taken shape in just a few days.

That night, we’d gathered around a rustic table for a hearty Tuscan stew, exchanging Tarot readings and cuddling the farm’s affectionate Bernese Mountain Dog. The retreat was held in the beautiful setting of Ebbio, nestled on an ancient volcano. Later, under the moonlight, we sipped limoncello, swapped secrets, and spoke about our creative aspirations late into the night.

One of the guests turned to me and said, “This feels like a new type of girls’ holiday. I really needed this.”