The Hyphen by Emma Gannon

The Hyphen by Emma Gannon

6 Comments

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Louise Mason's avatar
Louise Mason
4h

Love this. Also Grace Dent is a great answer. I have a podcast I started recently called ‘Have You Frozen Your Eggs Yet?’ - I’m childfree and my co host has kids, and we talk about being asked inappropriate questions and deciding whether to have kids or not, along with all the societal expectations on women. You can listen on my Substack or below. Would love for you to listen. Long time subscriber to the Hyphen https://linktr.ee/frozenyoureggsyet#518228139

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Naomi J Spratt's avatar
Naomi J Spratt
3h

Love this. I’m 49 this year, and am happily childfree. It was never a conscious decision, as such, or a choice made after any hand-wringing thoughts or worries about whether I should or shouldn’t. I just didn’t children. I have never wanted to.

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