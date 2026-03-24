“How did you know you don’t want kids?” (I am often asked).

The other day, I answered it slightly differently to a friend, while catching up over breakfast in a London café.

“Grace Dent,” I mumbled through a mouthful of croissant.

“Grace Dent? As in, from MasterChef?”

“Yep.”

Let me explain. It’s 2017. The 19th of December to be exact. I’m 28 years old. I’m in my parents’ house in Exeter in my childhood bedroom, pottering about, unpacking a weekend bag. I’m listening to BBC Radio 4. It’s an episode from ‘One to One’, one of their long-running interview programmes. The British columnist Grace Dent and Welsh writer Sian Harries are discussing a topic I’ve not really heard discussed much before: ambivalence towards motherhood.

The interview is 14 minutes long. A lot of ground is covered in those 14 minutes. And I knew.

I knew, instantly, that the interview represented my experience. It was the first time I’d heard myself reflected back on the topic of not really wanting to be a mother. Dulcet tones from the radio reverberated gently through me. Yes: this is me!

(I think you always remember the first interview/book/magazine/newspaper cutting that made you feel less alone. It’s less about the specific thing you consume, and more about how it made you feel.)

It’s Grace’s confidence that strikes me. Sian is more uncertain about the future and asks smart questions throughout. At the time of the interview, Grace was 44. She simply doesn’t want children. She says: “I’m happy. I’m not unhappy! I didn’t have kids not for any big reason.” It just didn’t happen, and she loves her job, and loves her life. She resents people who think she is constantly available, or constantly out drinking cosmopolitans under a disco ball, because she doesn’t have kids. (She still has her own struggles, she still cares for people in her family, she still gets tired, she still feels stressed—all the usual things, even though it shouldn’t need justification).

In that moment, I realise: child-free women can have BIG beautiful FULL lives! I am twirling around my childhood bedroom at this point, in 2017, feeling like someone has sprinkled fairy dust on me. A feeling of: you shall go to the ball! But the ball is… my decision not to have kids!

Grace talks about the love of her job, of trying new things, of travelling. Of course, child-free women don’t have to have some big career ‘instead of’ having kids. But for me, this also spoke to me. I love my working life, I love my creative career. I love travelling and writing books, I love my relationships with the people in my life. Once, a (well-meaning) person said to me: “but how will you fill your time?” and honestly, I laughed, because that is the least of my worries. I have never, ever had a problem filling up my days. I blink and they fly by.

In 2018, Dent wrote a column in The Guardian that I assumed would have ruffled some feathers—although most of the comment section actually seem in agreement with her—in which she thanks the British summer holidays for being her “annual refresher course” on reminding her why she didn’t want kids. After seeing countless exhausted parents in a shopping mall, she says, bluntly: “it’s still a no from me”. She explains: “I do like children. Just not enough. This still feels like a radical thing for a woman to say.”

Those 14 minutes on the radio were a gateway to a new world for me. I started searching out other material. I enjoyed a book called Selfish, Shallow, and Self-Absorbed: Sixteen Writers on the Decision Not to Have Kids edited by Meghan Daum. Surprisingly though, I didn’t find loads more on the topic. I had to really dig around. I found a lot of books that spoke to the experience of being someone who wanted kids but didn’t end up having them, which is a very different thing indeed. An incredibly tender topic, to be handled with care. The important distinction between child-less and child-free.

I wanted more material, specifically, from women like Grace, who were actively happy without them. The choice to be child-free. Later on, I read and loved Instead: Navigating the Adventures of a Childfree Life by Maria Coffey.

Three years later, I published a novel with HarperCollins on the topic called Olive. I wanted to contribute to the discussion. I wanted a main character who was exploring this decision not to have kids (while all her friends became mothers) on my shelf. I’m so proud that Olive went on to win a charity award, it was nominated for a literary award in Ireland, it was selected for book clubs, and the film rights have been optioned. I think it’s my most popular book.

The only downside of writing this kind of book, on this topic, is that some well-meaning people seem to conflate being a novelist with being a spokesperson. The number of times I’m asked, by media organisations, for my opinion on ‘Britain’s declining birth rate!” by reporters has been slightly alarming. I wrote a novel. I’m not a demographer, I don’t track statistics, and I don’t feel any obligation to offer up a neatly packaged political stance on demand.

My decision is a personal one, shaped by my own life and experiences. Why would I want to go onto a morning TV show, or panel, to ‘debate’ the topic? What makes you think I have any other additional views, other than “I, personally, don’t want to have kids”? Or pretend that I can speak ‘on behalf of Millennials?’ No, I categorically do not want to do that. I want to write more novels. I don’t want to ‘debate’ my choices.

I’m going to be 37 this year. It’s been almost a decade since I listened to that interview at my parent’s house. My little sister now has two children who I am obsessed with. Each year, I’m aware that my window closes a little more.

A frequently highlighted line from my novel is this:

“You must remember that no decision is ever really the wrong decision. Because it’s the decision you made at the time.”

If someone tells me “you still have time” I am happy to nod along, sometimes just to end the conversation. The real truth is, I believe I was meant to be a writer, a loving auntie, a partner, a friend. I feel happier, every year I get older, with my decision not to have kids.

Related! A bit of a bucket-list moment. I went on NPR! To talk about this topic, and it went live this week! I joined NPR host Brittany Luse and journalist Sarah McCammon to explore the reasons why some people are choosing not to have children. The audio link is here, and the YouTube link is below ⤵

For a longer interview on this topic—discussing my novel Olive and being child-free by choice, I spoke to the wonderful Giovanna Fletcher a while ago for her podcast ⤵ Thanks for reading/listening!

P.S. if you liked this post, you might like this one too: ⤵