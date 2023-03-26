me checking the comments and loving the chats <3

On 2nd March this year, it marked one full year since I pressed ‘publish’ on this Substack page. I imported around 8k previous subscribers from an old newsletter and now, in just one short year on Substack, I’ve reached almost 20k free subscribers and 1k paying subscribers! Meanwhile, my Instagram has stayed the same, mainly because I CBA on there anymore. This has become my favourite place on the Internet to write and get paid and connect with people who share my values and enjoy my words. I have been writing a newsletter of some sort for almost eight years (#tbt to this old school piece of press from 2016!). I really enjoyed Ann Friedman’s words recently on celebrating 10 years of her newsletter, describing herself hilariously as “the wizened crone of the newsletter world.” That’s sort of how I feel about being An Online Person.

I started this Substack because I desperately needed a space to freely share things about my work and life but not on social media. There are so many lurkers/strangers/bots on Instagram — and on Twitter it’s become such a weird place since Elon Musk took over and burned everything to the ground. (I keep getting emails telling me my blue tick verification badge will be removed if I don’t pay for it. Ugh, I don’t care, go away.) Twitter seems to be going down the loo. Social media is fine for broadcasting a piece of information, but it’s not so great for connection.

I have spent my career launching random side hustles and watching them grow because I never put all my eggs in one basket. Starting a Substack wasn’t something I had a spreadsheet or strategy for, or something that I ‘needed’ to work. If it didn’t work, it would have been OK. (I get to write books for a living, so I am always writing, but I always felt like it was a shame I could also publish more freely in between book publication dates.) I wanted to do it for fun anyway. I have realised that when I follow my gut and/or follow my heart and I always end up somewhere pretty good.

I also wanted a transaction that didn’t burn me out, hence asking people to pay for my time and resources. Substack is not only a place not to freely write, but a place to build community. That is what was lacking, for me. A place to bring everyone together. I also wanted to say thank you: your support of my work has made space for me to write for you more, and it’s allowed me to turn down other jobs that look shiny to the outside world (like branded influencer-y opportunities with corporations that we all know aren’t exactly helping the world) and instead allow me to focus my energy onto you, my readers, instead. Thank you also for the positive feedback and suggestions on things you’d like to see — I’m so glad so many of you are enjoying this space as much as me.

In a recent Q&A, I received lots of questions on writing, but I also received lots of questions about Substack itself, so I wanted to answer those too, below, including, set-up, subscribers, engagement, editorial, output, growth and more. Happy reading and I’ll reply to any additional questions in the comment section below too 💫