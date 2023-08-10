It’s been an incredible and creatively fulfilling eighteen months on Substack; I am grateful to have discovered a platform that seamlessly pulls all my different creative threads together and has also (as a bonus!) allowed me the freedom to step away from social media. It actually feels incredibly radical to have a self-funded media platform that doesn’t rely on advertising or corporate sponsors. I haven’t chased an accounts department in months.

This is absolutely not one of those weird ‘get rich quick’ posts — but it is a genuine look at how I built a six-figure business over the course of eighteen months in case it might be helpful for those getting started on Substack.

So, here is some stuff I know.