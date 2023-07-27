A brilliant guest column this week for you. Paula Cocozza is an award-winning writer who works for The Guardian and holds an MA in Creative Writing from the University of East Anglia. Her first novel, How to be Human, was shortlisted for The Desmond Eliott Prize in 2018. Her second novel Speak To Me, published by Tinder Press, is out now. Here, she writes a guest column for The Hyphen on how she wrote her novel in tiny pockets of free time — an inspiring way to look at making any creative project happen in my opinion, by expelling the fantasy and getting real with the ‘scraps of time’ you have in between the general business of life. (This post is free to read and the comment section is open for 24 hrs, but the majority of articles are for paying members, you can join for £1.50 a week to access the archive and comment section.)

I used to dream of being a published author. A favourite dream (I wasn’t always asleep for these) was to write my fantasy dedication. Another, and I still enjoy this one, is to deliver my fantasy Booker prize acceptance speech. I think these fantasies are healthy, because as everyone who writes knows: we write with all the faith and self-belief we can gather, and fill the shortfall with hope.

My second novel Speak To Me was published this month. It tells the story of a woman who hates her partner’s phone – he can’t keep his hands off it. She tries to slay it, but meanwhile betrays her own distractions. Mainly, she’s on a quest for a conversation with her first love that will unlock who she once was, and what she wants now. By the time I came to write the real, non-dream dedication, the words had lived in my head for years:

“For all those who write

In the scraps of time

That the rest of life leaves.”

I feel militant about this dedication. I wanted to pay respect to those of us who create, think, write and revise in those tiny bursts of freedom. I wrote my book in those scraps, between salaried work, domestic admin, chores, outings with friends and a lot of childcare. Being underprivileged in time brings real challenges. But it doesn’t make writing a novel impossible. It can even empower the process.

I decided at the outset to write a short book. Speak To Me is just over 60,000 words. The first draft was 50,000. Making a conscious decision to keep things tight really helped me feel that I was working with the time I had, and not against it. I kept my sentences tight. No slack.

“I know now that if I had had plenty of time, I would never have written this book. [It] took its shape from being written in short bursts.”

Although I longed for more time – those long golden hours that stretch before you, that you can’t see the end of when you sit down at the start – I know now that if I had had plenty of time, I would never have written this book. Speak To Me took its shape from being written in short bursts. I couldn’t spend ages thinking about what ought to happen next. I wrote the scenes that I ‘felt’ most strongly, and worried later about how to order my material. Since the book is about distraction and the impact of technology on our attention, working fitfully fitted the theme.

There are real advantages to this ‘scrappy’ way of writing. For a start, it can feel furtive, and I like a sense of stealth in my work. The privacy and secrecy, the slightly illicit feeling of time stolen, help to nurture plottiness. I know I’m up to something, and that feeds into my writing.

Since all I had were unreliable, untimetabled scraps of time, I also felt less pressure to produce something amazing. I ditched all word count targets while I wrote my book and let myself feel excited by any small achievement. I tried not to feel guilty for being “unproductive”, to appreciate instead my small outputs: pieces of decision-making, moments of realisation, funny one-liners or even the selection of a single brilliant word. I think I understood my book better as a result, and I had a really close, nurturing relationship with my protagonist. I know her. We were a team.

Sometimes, I still have to game myself. How can I trick myself into producing anything? Sometimes the answer is to start a new notebook or buy a new pen.

I always write at the same place – a desk in the corner of my bedroom. It’s mostly where I sit in my day job as a writer at the Guardian. Having a fixed place to write helps me. I sit in the chair, and I understand what I’m there to do. I never wait for “the right moment” to write, but take whatever moments there are. I picture myself parachuting into that writing chair. I land however I manage, and do whatever I can.

“I can problem-solve while loading the washing machine or going for a run. I have unpicked lots of writing knots while I slept.”

Even so, the lack of time sometimes makes me feel desperate – all that pent-up creativity with no time to create. I trust that my subconscious will work on the novel while the rest of me shows up for the day job or the domestic admin. I can problem-solve while loading the washing machine or going for a run. I have unpicked lots of writing knots while I slept.

So in those times when I see no opportunity to write, when I feel desperate, or stressed by the lack of time, I try to remind myself not to worry. It doesn’t matter what I’m doing, I’m still the same creative person.

Some tips from Paula…

1. Have a notebook/pen beside the bed and always write an idea down, you might assume you’ll remember them later, but they might not come back in the morning.

2. Allow the story to interrupt you any time it likes, and prioritise that note-taking in the moment (even a voice memo to yourself can be handy if you’re on the move.)

3. Play to your strengths. If you only have a few minutes, do what will be worthwhile. E.g. for a novel you may be better off editing a paragraph than trying to write a new one, unless there is something burning to get out.

4. Give yourself small rewards. Celebrate the small steps forward. Make a cup of tea. Put on music. Buy a new pen.

Speak to Me by Paula Cocozza is published by Tinder Press and out now.

