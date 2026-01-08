I originally shared a version of this article a few years ago, and I’ve decided to repost it with a few updates—as a gentle reminder for anyone who may need it, myself included.

My first book Ctrl Alt Delete captured the spirit of the noughties Internet. It includes words like: floppy disk, Petz, Game Boy, HTML, MSN, CD-ROM, dial-up, AOL. We will forget the absurdity of these things one day! Maybe many years from now, in one of the last remaining analogue libraries, someone will pick up the dusty book and think: “how very, very odd this is.” That was my secret aim, anyway.

It’s 2026 now and we live in an increasingly wild environment online — and sometimes it feels like a full time job finding ways to avoid losing one’s mind/focus/creativity, even if you are pretty clued up about it all. I want to spend even less time online in 2026. And in this modern world it’s not easy, it actually requires strategy and knowing how to set boundaries. It feels like everything is set up to keep us glued to our screens.

Do you, too, want to spend less time online in 2026?

Here are some thoughts as we reflect on the year ahead (with also a few tips from some clever author friends). Hope you enjoy reading and feel free to add any of yours in the comments!

Thank you so much for all your support of this newsletter, and I’m excited to bring you lots more in 2026.

How to stay sane online, some thoughts:

If you haven’t already, step away from Twitter/X. Your life will improve immediately. I deleted the app three years ago and put my Substack link in bio.

Hibernate your LinkedIn account for a month and see if you miss it.

I have a semi-permanent out of office message on my email and all direct-messaging. The small print: I am not always accessible.

If someone ruins your perfectly good mood, the Mute or Block buttons are there for a reason.

Follow people who make you feel excited about life.

Remove notifications from your phone/desktop. Boundaries queen Katherine May recommends: “Turn off all notifications. Make sure you go online, rather than online coming to you. You get to decide how much you can take.”

Don’t be tempted by the latest fads (remember Clubhouse?) unless you really truly have time to spare. A question I ask myself is: am I joining out of fear, or curiosity? I will always do things if I feel curious about them, but I’m not curious about Bluesky or Threads, I’d rather read a book instead.

On Substack Notes — I only ever have the ‘Following’ tab open so I see Notes from people I follow (and thus, recommendations are naturally filtered). Having the tab set to ‘Home’ is way too intense for me.

Build a mailing list — and it doesn’t have to be on Substack! Then you’re constantly building an audience you can keep with you.

Be very wary of 'Hello, Can I Pick Your Brain?' style emails. Is this person your friend? A registered charity? A pay cheque? Think wisely before deciding what you agree to.

Start your day with something physical. Fellow author Daisy Buchanan says: “I start the day with a book, not my phone or laptop. My morning reading habit is what fills up my tank and makes me more responsive than reactive.” Fellow book-worm Caroline Donahue says: “Reading books in hard copy more often as it feels more grounding and physical.”

Close down your tabs at the end of every day. You don’t need all those tabs open (note to self). Email yourself the links to look at later if you need to. `

Use desktop for working as much as possible. Creativity guru Anna Brones says: “I’ve deleted all possible business apps on my phone so I have to go onto my computer to do work related things. This makes the boundaries feel more clear and intentional about when and where I want to engage.” I love this advice, and I try to reply to Whatsapp via the web version (I can type more easily on a keyboard than a phone.)

Make plans to meet up with your friends IRL even if it takes some travel. Remember that social media was initially meant to be that: social.

Reduce time on Instagram. My relationship with Instagram has been on and off (mainly off). This is what I did so it doesn’t take over: I did a big unfollow cull (and told people I care about in advance i.e. it’s not personal, I’m unfollowing basically everything). My newsfeed is therefore non-existent and I have to manually look people up which I rarely bother doing I started a separate private account. I still want to keep up with photos from friends and family, so I started another small account just for that, for basically 100 people It’s improved my friendships! People have to actually reach out to me if we want to hear about each other’s lives I treat my main IG page as a professional business account, i.e. post and then immediately log off again

Schedule time off the Internet. Elizabeth Gilbert takes Thursdays offline, Leyla Kazim takes Fridays.

Tune into your surroundings. If something upsets you online and affects your nervous system, take a breather. Look around the room you are in: you are safe. What can you see, smell, hear, sense? Come back into your body.

Curate your online life as thoughtfully as you would a dinner party or the décor of a room in your house.

Inspired by friend Katy Wheatley: BUY A WATCH. You’ll pick up your phone less. (I would also add: alarm clock?)

If you feel frazzled by screens, you’re always allowed to pause. Go outside — breathe. Call a friend. Handwrite a letter. Touch some grass.

Please do feel free to share any of your own personal tips or thoughts in the comments <3

