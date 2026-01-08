The Hyphen by Emma Gannon

The Hyphen by Emma Gannon

23 Comments

User's avatar
Bridget Godwin's avatar
Bridget Godwin
13h

I asked my husband for a basic watch for the holidays because I realized I couldn’t leave my phone because I never knew what time it was! He got me the most perfect forest green swatch watch. I am obsessed. I don’t need to charge it, it doesn’t light up or give me any information other than what I’m looking at it for - the time.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Maddey D's avatar
Maddey D
17h

gorgeous tips. I’m a film director and often I am hiring people bw 24 to 35 years old and the reliance on phones and need to put up a story and catch up or read the script or any critical creative documents on the phone really bogs down the efficiency and critical info retention. It’s so hard to tell them to not be on their phone - i sound like a helicopter parent to them. so being less online as a work culture is a challenge I’d love to figure out as it’s getting harder and harder to make films because the financing is getting smaller and smaller and so to counterbalance I seek to be more efficient with my creative teams and most of it is critical information retention and also deep focus. So thanks - I do all these things to be less online now but would love your thoughts about how to inspire these habits as a work culture.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
21 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Emma Gannon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture