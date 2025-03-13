custom illustration of amie mcnee & emma gannon by @georgiamaiaillustrations

In the space of a week, Amie McNee’s name came up twice. First, at a breakfast meeting with a former colleague, and then on a walk in Victoria Park with another writer friend. They both said: “Emma, do you know Amie McNee? You need to chat to Amie McNee.”

It's funny when others recognise a potentially meaningful connection before we do. Clearly, I’d been living under a rock. I checked out Amie’s work and they were right, upon reading her Substack, I knew we’d probably have a good conversation. Amie’s creative career is a vibrant one: she has a new non-fiction book out with Ebury (today, in fact) called We Need Your Art: Stop Fucking Around and Make Something (which is what this interview is mostly about), has successfully self-published historical fiction, runs the 481,000 follower strong @inspiredtowrite Instagram account and is a creative coach too.

My podcasting days are still very much on permanent hiatus, but I love having conversations with fellow writers—and as a reader, I really enjoy a long-form written interview with someone interesting. So, this is a new ad-hoc interview series whereby I chat with someone over Google Docs—with other writers and artists. I don’t know how often I’ll post them, so we’ll see.

I love Amie’s answers to these questions, and how unapologetic she is which comes across in her writing. We talk about art, AI, traditional vs self-publishing, creative jealousy and how rejection can actually make you ‘level up’. Hope you enjoy the interview!

EMMA: Hi Amie, happy publication month! Launching a book is such an intense experience, I am curious if you’ve been weaving in self-care type things lately?



AMIE: I have been rigorous with my self care. I want to enjoy this book launch. So I have treated myself like an athlete in mid-season. I have been meticulous about fuelling myself. Sleep 9-10+ hours every night. I don’t work post 4pm. I pulled back on my training in the gym but still showed up and did the bare minimum. I take entire days off where I just watched The Office all day long, because sometimes I’m just over it.

EMMA: Have you got anything planned for post-book launch? I always feel like I need to fill my cup back up afterwards.

AMIE: I am actually calling the book tour itself The Victory Lap. We are off to some amazing places and I intend to relish it. There’s going to be sleep ins and coffee in hotel rooms, reading in parks and negronis in bars. This book tour is for me.



EMMA: You say on the very first pages of your book “making art is the ultimate human act”. Tell me more?



AMIE: Unlike survival-based actions—eating, reproducing, protecting ourselves—art is uniquely human in that it serves no immediate biological function, yet we are still compelled to do it. We paint, we write, we sing, we shape the world, not because we must do it to survive, but because the creative act is innate.



EMMA: Yes, and this reminds me of a quote by Suleika Jaouad: “Survival is its own kind of creative act”. Tell us about your journaling practice?

AMIE: Every single morning, one A4 page. I transcribe my internal monologue. Some days the pages are filled with profound ideas, sometimes it’s so mundane and random. All is welcome. I leave the page knowing that I am on my own side.



EMMA: You say us artists are ‘gaslit into believing we deserve to be poor’ – even though the creative industries bring billions of dollars into the economy. Do you have a personal experience you can share on this and how did you navigate it?

AMIE: Huge corporations steal value from artists and then tell them that they’re worth no money. Let’s take an obvious example, I self-published my first two novels and paid out of my own pocket about $8k to make them into audiobooks. Audible takes 75%(!) of every sale just for hosting the file. I took the financial risk, so surely I should be entitled to the lion’s share of the reward? It makes no sense. Last year I sold about 2k audiobooks at £15 each. That’s technically £30k worth of audiobooks. I took home £7.5k, which is nice, but £30k is almost the average wage in the UK, so there’s your liveable income as an artist, gone. Of course, I’m lucky that I can thrive off of multiple incomes and try not to rely fully on these big tech companies, but you have to take back money in any way you can and remember that you, as an artist, have value.

EMMA: What roles do brands or adverts have in the art world? I personally stopped working with brands over the past couple of years to totally focus on my writing, and if that meant earning less money, so be it. I feel like we are at peak advert (and peak influencer).

AMIE: I've never worked with any brands. But I'm weirdly defensive about influencers. I think people talk down to them. I consider them artists and I fight for them. Get your bag, whatever. They're living a life on their own terms. What's the difference between working for a huge corporation and getting paid to spruke (aussie slang) their wares? But we're so mean to (mostly women) who have found a way to make some money out of late-stage capitalism. Personally, it's not a business I'm interested in. I'm a writer. Being an influencer is a skill. I don't have that skill. Brands also don't know what to do with me. I'm too scrappy. I have no discernible style or aesthetic other than dishevelled, coffee stain chic. I also don't like someone telling me what to do, when to post, how my grid should look. I think a lot of artists feel the same way which might be why the idea of branded content panics us. Do I want to see less advertising? I feel like I'm meant to say yes, but for me most of it is white noise. I will say that YouTube premium is the best service I pay for. I feel like YouTube is genuinely unusable without it. I'd much prefer a subscription model for basically everything.

EMMA: I love how you wave the flag for being a full-time artist. Musician Brian Eno said in 2015 the ‘biggest obstacle to being an artist’ is that ‘people have to earn a living’. He’s spoken before about the idea of society having some sort of ‘basic income’ scheme set-up for artists one day, so they can cover their basic needs and focus on their art. I wondered if you had any thoughts on this?



AMIE: I had an Irish poet, Morgan Grace, on my podcast a couple of years ago, and she’d just been awarded the Basic Income for Artists (BIA), which was an amazing pilot program in Ireland that gave 2000 randomly selected artists €325 a week, no strings attached for two and a half years. The program isn’t over yet so we don’t know the findings, but I saw how amazing it was for Morgan. I think it’s a great idea, especially because capitalism is so bad at conceptualising and rewarding the value art produces.



EMMA: Brian Eno also said that when he speaks at art schools, he says “I’m here to persuade you not to have a job.”

AMIE: This is my favourite topic! I’ve never wanted a job. That confession is tantamount of blasphemy in this culture of work worship. I think our society venerates meaningless work and shames us for wanting meaningful labour. David Graeber, author of Bullshit Jobs, theorises that capitalism offers financial reward for meaninglessness. And on the flipside if you have a genuinely meaningful job, capitalism treats the “meaning” as reward enough, and refuses to compensate you financially. See nurses, teachers, artists etc! I’m not totally against work, but I want to do creative work, but I don’t want a “job”.

EMMA: Some people worry they’ll ruin their hobbies by constantly monetising them.

AMIE: I understand that. But I’ve loved monetising my hobby. Yes, it means it’s sometimes more stressful, but I get to spend my days doing something I love. When we don’t have meaningful work, art is a sanctuary. But when art becomes our work, we don’t need that sanctuary in the same way anymore.

EMMA: Talking of turning hobbies into income streams, Substack has been a revelation for many authors (including me). As someone who has successfully self-published for years, what are your thoughts on the platform (and others similar to it)?

AMIE: Ah, you read my mind! Platforms like Substack and Patreon excite me. I make about a third to half of my income from my membership which I run through my website. I'm still not sure if I want to move it over to Substack because I like that it's through my own website. My own turf. But I can see the huge power of Substack. I mean, look at what you're doing? It's so inspiring and exciting to me. It feels rebellious. I'm a power subscriber. I support dozens of artists across Patreon and Substack. I often don't even consume their subscriber-only content. It's a way for me to say, I value what you're doing. I support you, the artist. The more ways artists have to bypass gatekeepers, the better. The system is changing. People are trying to cling to the old ways but the artist is regaining power and finding ways to claim more autonomy and that scares people. Good. I want to scare people. This is the Era of the Artist. I want us with all the power.

EMMA: Some people might say “Well we can’t all sit around making art, the world would stop!” Is this where AI comes in? If AI is doing the other jobs, we could have more time to do our art?

AMIE: Ahh, yes. I get this response a lot. The thing is that we are diverse as human beings. Not everyone wants to sit around making art all day. Some people's dream might be to tend the land, other people might want to be a doctor or scientist. I'm not trying to be proscriptive and say, you have to make art! But, there are some jobs that absolutely no one wants to do. We need to outsource the dangerous and the drudgery to AI, and get rid of meaningless bullshit jobs all together. (Side-note: I don't believe there's going to be a huge market for AI art either. I think we want human connection. The point of art isn't the mere arrangement of paint or words on a page. It's knowing that another consciousness, with all its mess, is trying to connect with us.)



EMMA: Elizabeth Gilbert talks openly in Big Magic about how she used to be a waitress and write on the side—she needed the day job to keep her art separate at first and not put too much pressure on her art to ‘perform’. What are your thoughts on this?



AMIE: You want to know a secret? I love Liz Gilbert but I’ve always really struggled with this advice. I have had many day jobs, including being a waitress, a secretary, a personal trainer, a nanny. I sucked at all of them, and I hated all of them. Like really hated them. When the advice in Big Magic told me to keep my day job and not put pressure on my art to make money, I felt like I was being asked to keep living a half-life. It turned out, I like the pressure to make money with my art! I don’t know if I’m a particularly unusual person, but I thrive under the financial pressure of making art for money. I feel more creative than ever, and I have a better relationship with my art than ever.