How To Do Nothing
(zoom replay 🎥) Pound Project founder JP Watson and I discuss my book "A Year of Nothing" during an exclusive online event for readers
This is a recorded replay from a special online event to celebrate my new book A Year of Nothing published this year by The Pound Project.
The book is currently sold out. However, excitingly it will be returning for an exclusive Christmas sale in November. For priority access sign up to The Pound Project’s newsletter here.
Thank you to everyone who joined. The interview was hosted by The Pound Project founder JP Watson with technical event support by the wonderful Natasha Russell Events.
We spoke about → how to spot warning signs of burnout, how to practically learn to do nothing, why I wrote the book, independent publishing, how to say no, a corporate-free gap year, how to pitch a book — we covered a lot of ground!
Video replay available below 🎥:
Some key moments in the conversation:
00:00-4.00: JP intro — how the project all started
4.20-7.19: What is burnout?
8.00-14.58: How burnout manifested in mind/body/soul
15.00-24.25: How do you practically do nothing?
24.25-27.00: How I write a book about my year of nothing
27.00-31.19: My favourite chapters of the book
32.48-36.23: A short reading from the book (about my Grandpa’s office and the power of small ordinary hobbies)
36.40-39.00: On incorporating briefer sabbaticals throughout the year
39.27-41.00: On implementing lessons and saying no
41.24-43.00: Dealing with people in your life during time off
43.16-43.50: On grief and friendship
44.00-46.20: Question: Do you worry about ‘wasting’ your time?
47:00-49.00: Question: Why did I publish the book in this independent way?
49:27-50.10: Question: How do I pitch my book?
50.10-52.00: Question: Do I take a gap year after corporate life?
52.40-53.50: Question: How do you tap into your core self?
53.50-54.33: Question: How am I doing now? & wrap up
Things mentioned:
A Year of Nothing via The Pound Project
The Guardian article mentioned “is doing absolutely nothing the secret of happiness?”
My 2023 book: The Success Myth: Letting Go of Having All
Natalie Goldberg quote mentioned from Wild Mind
“When you slow down good things will happen”- a gift from Christina Crook author of The Joy of Missing Out
I’m going to leave the comment section open to all for a few days in case you have any further questions on this Year Of Nothing theme, which I am happy to answer in the comments below!
Thanks again to everyone who joined and supported the book, it’s been one of the most creatively fulfilling projects I’ve done over the past few years. The Success Myth is also a fantastic companion book, the pre-cursor book to my breakdown year, where I was making sense of a massive shift happening in my life.
Emma this was so wonderful to listen to. I didn’t know burnout was a thing until relatively recently. I just thought I’d become the laziest person in the world a couple of years ago. Looking forward to ordering the book when it’s back in stock. Thank you again for sharing your thoughts here, it was just lovely & refreshing. ♥️
Thank you for sharing this recording - I’m on the other side of the world and one of my post-burnout rules is not to wake up for anything scheduled at 3am.