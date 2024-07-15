This is a recorded replay from a special online event to celebrate my new book A Year of Nothing published this year by The Pound Project.

The book is currently sold out. However, excitingly it will be returning for an exclusive Christmas sale in November. For priority access sign up to The Pound Project’s newsletter here.

Thank you to everyone who joined. The interview was hosted by The Pound Project founder JP Watson with technical event support by the wonderful Natasha Russell Events.

We spoke about → how to spot warning signs of burnout, how to practically learn to do nothing, why I wrote the book, independent publishing, how to say no, a corporate-free gap year, how to pitch a book — we covered a lot of ground!

Video replay available below 🎥:

Some key moments in the conversation:

00:00-4.00: JP intro — how the project all started

4.20-7.19: What is burnout?

8.00-14.58: How burnout manifested in mind/body/soul

15.00-24.25: How do you practically do nothing?

24.25-27.00: How I write a book about my year of nothing

27.00-31.19: My favourite chapters of the book

32.48-36.23: A short reading from the book (about my Grandpa’s office and the power of small ordinary hobbies)

36.40-39.00: On incorporating briefer sabbaticals throughout the year

39.27-41.00: On implementing lessons and saying no

41.24-43.00: Dealing with people in your life during time off

43.16-43.50: On grief and friendship

44.00-46.20: Question: Do you worry about ‘wasting’ your time?

47:00-49.00: Question: Why did I publish the book in this independent way?

49:27-50.10: Question: How do I pitch my book?

50.10-52.00: Question: Do I take a gap year after corporate life?

52.40-53.50: Question: How do you tap into your core self?

53.50-54.33: Question: How am I doing now? & wrap up

Things mentioned:

I’m going to leave the comment section open to all for a few days in case you have any further questions on this Year Of Nothing theme, which I am happy to answer in the comments below!

Thanks again to everyone who joined and supported the book, it’s been one of the most creatively fulfilling projects I’ve done over the past few years. The Success Myth is also a fantastic companion book, the pre-cursor book to my breakdown year, where I was making sense of a massive shift happening in my life.