I feel bad saying this, but despite the shiny announcements on Instagram, there is a low level disappointment every time I publish a book. I think it’s because no matter how ‘well’ things go, I’m always totally depleted by the end. It’s always an uphill struggle. It takes a lot from you. And, it’s never what you think it will be. (This is an issue that many people have spoken about before: managing author’s expectations.) But writer’s love to write, and love books, so they can’t help but get carried away when their book is published. They get all overexcited. My book! It will be read by millions! It will start conversations! I will get hundreds of new opportunities! I will finally understand what royalties are! Because I will get a big royalty cheque! Alas, that rarely happens.