Even the most successful and prolific of authors have moments of self-doubt, wondering if their creative flame has finally gone out for good. One of my favourite authors, Sue Monk Kidd, writes about this in her new creativity book Writing Creativity and Soul which blends memoir, craft, and spirituality. She is an absolute icon.

After years of writing spiritual nonfiction, Sue turned to fiction in midlife, publishing The Secret Life of Bees in 2002, which went on to be a global bestseller. It was an Oprah Book Club pick, adapted for stage and screen (starring Alicia Keys and Jennifer Hudson no less)— and it spent over 125 weeks on The New York Times Bestseller List. Her subsequent novels include The Invention of Wings, and The Book of Longings.

Very luckily (for me and for you, my dear readers!) Sue’s publishers at Canongate are happy for me to share a whole chapter extract with you, and it’s one of my favourite chapters. It’s about The Brontë sisters, the love of writing, and how to keep our inner fires going. I think you’ll like it.

Grab a cup of something hot, curl up under your favourite blanket, and enjoy!

I loved this book so much, and you might spot my quote on the jacket of the UK version of the book.

The Brontë Table by Sue Monk Kidd

During the summer of 2014, I nearly gave up writing. No one was more shocked than I was by my sudden desire to stop. I had always believed I would write to the end of my days. “Writers don’t retire,” I’d often said.

A proponent of late-life renaissances, third acts, and inexhaustible creative wellsprings, I’d never given much weight to the idea that writers could reach the point where they ran out of things to say, where the energy to keep going reached some natural conclusion. The funny thing was that I was exactly sixty-five years old that summer, the age most commonly associated with retirement. It seemed unthinkable there was some writing clock in me that was winding down, and yet I felt utterly depleted, like the wick on the candle just after the flame is blown out. The whole thing was bewildering and extraordinarily disconcerting.

Nearly fourteen years before this need to quit struck me, I’d read and saved a New York Times essay by writer Gish Jen, in which she described the time she tried to quit writing.

“I was not written out,” she explained, “something for which I have perhaps morbidly always watched: I have long vowed not to keep on past the point where I ought best stop.”

But that wasn’t why Jen gave up writing for a time. It was because she came to feel the writing life was not life, because she felt she was writing instead of living. Clearly, that was not my reason, but when I dug up her essay and reread it,

I homed in on her phrase “written out” and I wondered if such a condition was possible after all. I told my family that I felt like I might have come to the end of my work as a writer. They gazed at me as if I was having a crisis of some kind. I was, of course, having one.

Gish Jen described her experience as a crisis of faith in the writing life itself, one tied to midlife. She began to doubt its worth and rue its cost. But after giving it up, she found that “life without prose was prosaic”; it was strangely lifeless. She went back to it because, as she put it, “it seemed as though the wind had stopped blowing. It seemed as though someone had disinvented music.”

My crisis, though, was not a loss of faith in the writing life. It was a crisis of extinguishment. I felt “written out.”

For the last five years, I’d been consumed by my novel The Invention of Wings. Writing about American slavery had been a gargantuan challenge. I’d spent the first year reading forty or so books on slavery, particularly first-person slave narratives. There were days when the horror of what I was reading was so painful I had to leave my desk and go for long walks in order to ingest it. Then came two and a half years of unrelenting writing, followed by a year and a half of the wonders and stresses of pre-publication, publication, and a thirty-city book tour. I arrived home from the last stop on the tour entirely spent. Soon afterward, I was pretty sure I had no more books left in me.

It was while I was in this depleted state that Ann and I, along with Trisha, our travel cohort, set off on a long-planned literary trip to England. Our first stop was the small Yorkshire village of Haworth, surrounded by wild, sheep-speckled moors, home of the Brontë sisters—Charlotte, Emily, and Anne. Shortly before our trip, I’d reread Charlotte’s Jane Eyre, Emily’s Wuthering Heights, and for the first time, Anne’s The Tenant of Wildfell Hall, startled all over again by the wildness of their imaginations and the boldness of their writing. “I have an infernal fire in my veins, that all the waters of the ocean cannot quench,” Anne Brontë wrote.

We arrived in Haworth on a cool summer afternoon, the sky thick, low-slung, and charcoal gray. The cobbled main street curled down a steep hill lined with shops, pubs, tea-rooms, and strewn with leftover remnants of the nineteenth century: the little shop where the sisters had posted their manuscripts, the old wooden stocks where townspeople had been punished for swearing or drunkenness, and the centuries-old Black Bull Inn, complete with a stone trough that had once watered stagecoach horses. “You think Branwell is in there drinking?” Ann joked. It was easy to imagine the sisters’ only brother might stumble out, having had a bit too much drink, just as he’d notoriously done when alive.

Pausing to take in the façade of St. Michael and All Angels Church, where the Brontës’ father had served as parish minister, I gazed past its clock tower up a sharp hillside, and there presiding over a sprawling graveyard was the millstone parsonage where Charlotte, Emily, and Anne had penned their timeless books.

Shortly before embarking on the trip, I’d come upon a “cut paper collage” print online—Brontë Moon by Amanda White, which depicted the Brontës’ two-story parsonage. The artist had created pages of the sisters’ writings swirling around the house, flying over the roof—a blizzard of pages, giving me the impression of a creative whirlwind. As I gazed up the hill, the image floated back to me, and to my surprise tears formed briefly along my lower lids. My lack of will to go on writing felt particularly poignant in this place.

We waited at the steps of St. Michael’s Church to meet Mr. Briggs, a local Blue Badge Guide who was to give us a private walking tour of the village. I was disappointed that our visit inside the Brontë house was not until the following morning. Mr. Briggs, however, was worth the delay.

We followed him up the lane into the graveyard, where we walked through the vast thicket of headstones, squinting at the epitaphs in the foggy light beneath the trees. The Brontës could not have ventured out the front door or even peered out their windows without being confronted by the specter of death, something that loomed large not only in their landscape, but in their lives. Anne died at twenty-nine, Emily at thirty, Charlotte at thirty-eight. Their mother died when they were all under the age of six. Their two older sisters died soon after.

As we strolled through the village, Mr. Briggs pieced together the story of how the sisters came to write: Even as children the Brontë sisters dreamed of becoming writers. It was an unlikely profession for three young women living in a remote, tiny village in the nineteenth century. They tried to make do with being governesses and teachers, but they despised the work. At twenty-one, Charlotte boldly wrote to Robert Southey, the poet laureate of England, and told him of her desire to be a writer. He wrote back to her in a now famous letter:

“Literature cannot be the business of a woman’s life, and it ought not to be. The more she is engaged in her proper duties, the less leisure she will have for it.”

Disheartened, but also incensed, she wrote back.

“Sir, I do my duties, and as a woman, I have a need to read and write, too.”

This fragment of the story sent a wave of sadness and anger through me. Southey’s response felt weirdly personal. Maybe it was because of what my high school guidance counselor had said when, like Charlotte, I’d revealed my desire to be a writer.

The response I’d gotten wasn’t all that different. Or maybe I was simply tapping into a thread of collective pain that’s buried somewhere in all of us and trickles to the surface when stories like this hit us in a certain way. Just about everyone has had a Mr. Southey to contend with.

We walked to the edge of the moors, where the heather was turning purple and the windswept emptiness seemed to stretch forever. I gazed into the distance, envisioning hidden peat bogs and ruined dwellings. It wasn’t difficult to imagine the sense of seclusion the sisters must’ve felt being hemmed in by all this bleak beauty, though, as our guide pointed out, the moors were known to be the wild workshop of their imaginations, a kind of muse, especially to Emily. I tried to picture myself living in this small, brooding place in the nineteenth century, yearning to write as badly as the Brontës had . . . or as badly as I once had myself.

I wondered if the fire that had compelled Charlotte and her sisters to write was the same fire that kept them writing. Was it longing that had sustained them?

I dug through my shoulder bag for my small travel journal. I wrote: Return to your longing. It will teach you everything, that phrase that would eventually turn up in The Book of Longings.

As we made our way back to St. Michael and All Angels Church, Mr. Briggs went on with the story. Knowing their father wouldn’t live forever and that they couldn’t depend on their brother, Branwell, who often staggered home drunk and struggled to find and keep a job, the unmarried sisters clearly understood they would have to earn a living for themselves. After studying to become proficient in the necessary subjects, they opened a school, the Misses Brontë Establishment. Not a single student enrolled.

The situation became dire as their father’s eyesight deteriorated from cataracts, jeopardising his position as church rector and as Branwell spiraled deeper into addiction. The Brontë women gathered at the dining room table in the parsonage and made a pact—they would write. The entire world seemed designed to be in opposition to the decision, but they set their course. It was the defining moment of their lives.

I took a slow, deep breath trying to tamp down the emotion in my chest, an inflamed, stirred-up feeling, as if the windstorm in the art print I’d seen had taken up inside me and the pages I’d written over the last thirty-five years were whirling about. I thought of the day I’d set my own course, not at a dining room table under the sort of desperate circumstances the Brontës faced, but at a kitchen table on my thirtieth birthday with an urgency in me nonetheless with so much longing and passion pent up inside.

Inside the church, we sat on a pew near the back listening to the conclusion of the story. The sisters began by publishing a collection of their poems. It sold two copies. They pressed on, deciding they would each write a novel. In the evenings, Charlotte, Emily, and Anne gathered around the dining room table and wrote by candlelight, pausing to read their work to one another and discuss it as they paced around the table into the late hours.

In 1847 their novels, Jane Eyre, Wuthering Heights, and Agnes Grey, were published under the male pseudonyms of Currer, Ellis, and Acton Bell. The books dared to challenge convention and promoted a woman’s right to identity, education, and equality.

The Brontë sisters produced seven novels, some of which are considered among the greatest in the English language.

When the guide departed, Ann and Trisha wandered over to read the historical plaque that marked where Charlotte and Emily were buried in the church crypt, but I went on sitting there, deeply affected.

The next morning, when we finally entered the Brontë house and peered into the dining room, I stared at the mahogany table where Charlotte, Emily, and Anne had made their pact to write, composed their novels, and collaborated together. Its surface was marked with inkblots, a large candle burn, and a carved letter E. Anne’s writing slope sat on the table. Charlotte’s tiny shoes were tucked under a chair. Against the wall was the crimson horsehair sofa on which Emily died.

As I took all of this in, the sisters’ passion and perseverance felt alive in the room, a vivid, contagious kind of energy. I pictured my desk back home with a sudden, inexorable longing.

By the time I’d moved through the rest of the house, the desire to return to my writing was like a small furnace inside me. In the gift shop attached to the back of the house, I purchased a card that contained a quote by Charlotte:

“I’m just going to write because I cannot help it.”

Not long after returning home, I was seized by the idea for The Book of Longings and plunged into the long, passionate odyssey of writing it. The abrupt turnabout I underwent during those pivotal twenty-four hours in the Brontës’ world was perhaps the purest and most profound inspirational experience I’ve ever had. I’d arrived there burned out and convinced that writing was behind me. I left reignited and returned to my longing, to the “infernal fire” that Anne Brontë described.

Inspiration has often been sentimentalised and trivialised, but it can produce a powerful transaction in the soul, a kind of infusion. The word inspiration comes from the Latin inspirare, which means “to breathe into.” Etymologically speaking, inspiration occurs when something is breathed into you—or in-spired. My immersive encounter with the Brontës blew my ex-spired flame back to life. Their longing and passion became mysteriously transmissible, calling forth my own longing and passion.

When we become uncommonly weary, stressed, or discouraged, the energy that drives the creative life can waver. It can even go out. This is the time to breathe in.

We’re just going to write because we cannot help it.