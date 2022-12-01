How to enjoy and grow your Substack
A workshop of sorts in written form. How to launch, plan content, make money, grow subscribers and more.
The Hyphen by Emma Gannon is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, why not consider becoming a paid subscriber for just £1.50 a week.
Hello all. Hope you find this useful. I am so pleased and excited at how The Hyphen community is growing and taking shape. I’m planning on putting much more time into this Substack in 2023, for both paid and free subscribers. I’m excited.
Here are all the things I’ve learned over the last 9 months and how I’ve built my Substack into a thriving new business stream. Including finding your ‘why’, making it your own, figuring out visual elements, growing subscribers, finding your audience, content planning, launching paid subscriber content, the future of media, monetization and more. If you’re a paying member of The Hyphen I’ll also be on hand to answer any specific questions you may have in the comment section ✨
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Hyphen by Emma Gannon to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.