This post was originally written last year. I wanted to re-share with you as so many more people have joined the Hyphen lately. It is literally everything I know in one post all about creating and running your own podcast. Ctrl Alt Delete closed down in January this year; but it was such a fun job. As a hobby or side-gig, and also if it does morph into a job, it can be lucrative which I discuss in more detail below. It takes dedication and commitment to make a podcast work, but I love how anyone anywhere can reach people with an idea, and even making a mini-series of 5-10 episodes can feel really creatively fulfilling.

Even though the pod is no more, I wanted to pass on all the advice and knowledge as I learned a LOT over the last six years. Tips, tricks, what to do, what not to do. I’ve seen a lot behind the scenes. And yes the podcast industry has changed a lot since I first started, but if you are intrigued and feel like it’s something you’d like to do (or you’re just intrigued), then this is the post for you — here’s everything I know: