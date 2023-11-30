Something we massively underestimate in life and work is the power of making good decisions. I believe it's a skill.

In a world of more and more available options (ultimately a good thing) we can often brush up against choice paralysis. This can sometimes cause us to have an intense, emotional reactions when faced with making a decision. Anxiety, anyone? There is no life rulebook. So, which way do we go? How do we decide what we want? How do we navigate those big ‘fork in the road’ moments? How do we have a helpful strategy around even the smaller decisions we make? Let’s discuss.