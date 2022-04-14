How to navigate "the friendship pay gap"
Do you earn differently to your friends? Author Laura Price writes about navigating this financial crossroads.
I’m thrilled to say I’m now accepting guest columns for The Hyphen newsletter, starting with this brilliant piece by author Laura Price, whose debut novel Single Bald Female — a beautiful story of hope, friendship, career and a shock diagnosis of breast cancer — is out now.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Hyphen by Emma Gannon to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.