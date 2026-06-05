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How to set boundaries for your creativity to thrive
A recording from Emma Gannon and Debbie Weil's live video about Substack, making art, boundaries, creative empowerment & role of aging.
Jun 05, 2026
Creative Coffee
Author Emma Gannon chats to guests about living a creative life over a coffee.Author Emma Gannon chats to guests about living a creative life over a coffee.
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