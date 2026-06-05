The Hyphen by Emma Gannon

The Hyphen by Emma Gannon

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

How to set boundaries for your creativity to thrive

A recording from Emma Gannon and Debbie Weil's live video about Substack, making art, boundaries, creative empowerment & role of aging.
Emma Gannon's avatar
Debbie Weil's avatar
Emma Gannon and Debbie Weil
Jun 05, 2026

Thank you for tuning into my live video with Debbie Weil!

Comments

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Emma Gannon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture