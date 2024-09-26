Psst. To get the most out of the Hyphen newsletter, it’s all about joining the membership community! Join as paying subscriber for £1.74 a week (cheaper than a coffee!) to unlock and read all posts. You’ll gain access to the full hub, comment section, bi-monthly Sunday Scroll round-ups, plus access to book giveaways and more. It’s a really wonderful community and I’m passionate about writers being paid for their work.

You can love what you do, and yet: the industry can sometimes squeeze you dry or swallow you whole.

The work itself can be heavenly — tip-tapping away in a café playing Fleetwood Mac — but the business side of things can be pretty cut-throat. Once your work is sold, you become a commodity — so how do you strike that delicate balance between loving your work and following your heart vs. being part of a big machine that equates your success with dollar signs and sales?

According to a piece in The Bookseller, even top authors (who have in the past been Richard & Judy Book Club picks) are struggling to get book deals. The market is tough right now. When rejection strikes, when the Industry decides you aren’t relevant right now; it’s these times we have to dig deep more than ever to believe we matter, art matters, connection matters.

To tackle this juicy topic — how to stay hopeful (and cynical) when it comes to making your art — we have a special guest writer on The Hyphen: best-selling Australian author

! (I really admire Bri. She is the author of three non-fiction books and a debut novel

. If you’re a fan of Taffy Brodesser-Akner, which I know a lot of you are, I urge you to grab a copy. She also writes

on Substack).

Hope you enjoy both pieces! xo

How to stay hopeful (and cynical) about making a creative project — by Bri Lee

Back in 2016 when I’d quit my law job and decided to try to ‘make it’ as a writer, I got a job in a beautiful little independent bookstore in Brisbane called Avid Reader. Every week I saw dozens of new titles come into the shop. We had two tables for new releases—one for fiction and one for non-fiction—and shelves lining the walls for all the others.

I think a lot of writers—particularly young or emerging ones—would avoid a lot of confusion and heartache if they had the benefit I did, of working in a bookstore before getting published.