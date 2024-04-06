If you enjoy my writing and would like to support The Hyphen plus get access to the archives and comment section, why not sign up to become a paying member today, with 10% off here.

I really love Substack. Some people love YouTube, or TikTok, Instagram, Patreon, Twitch(?). But I love it here. It feels like it was genuinely made for writers in mind, and that is what first excited me, and still does. Substack has offered a solid new income stream for an increasing number of writers. I try and lead with gratitude with most things in life, and this is no exception.

I was talking to my husband over dinner last night — and in the nicest possible way — we decided that Substack is not ‘new’. It isn’t a new idea. It is a great platform, but it is a re-packaging of sorts. A blog with a comment section, essentially, but built and designed very well. In the noughties I used to love BlogSpot and then Wordpress. I got the same flicker in my belly using those platforms for my very first blog that ultimately got me my first book deal. I’ve been typing and publishing words using various content management systems for years.

I have various Substack support groups. They’re not explicitly called that, but they have become that. “How did you find trying out this tool?” / “How do you handle it when [this thing] happens?” / “do you ever just feel like GIVING UPPPPP?”

I’m lucky to know a lot of fellow writers, friendships gathered from over the years — and we talk in our Whatsapp chats about the stuff that is bothering us. It’s very important to have non-judgemental pals who get it — people who you can whinge to, moan to, and then keep things professional in a public arena.

I messaged a friend the other day to say I’m overwhelmed — in a good and bad way. I’m overwhelmed because I have almost 3,000 people paying for my work here. That makes me feel overwhelmed, because it means my work is resonating, and people like it enough to support it. It makes me emotional because I essentially built this business from my bed, when I wasn’t actually very well. I built it because I needed some true connection. I am also overwhelmed sometimes because I feel a pressure to ‘deliver’ in bigger ways, if more people are here.

But then I remind myself that you get to make your own rules on platforms like this.

I remind myself that we might be in a cost-of-living crisis, but we still pay for what we like, and what we like has value. When people suggest that they’d rather ‘pay per article’ (it’s not possible of course, but crops up sometimes as a suggestion for Substack), I’m not that into the idea, because I’m not running a magazine, I’m building a community.

I remind myself that I pay personally to hear from the people that make a difference to my day. For example, over on Patreon, I’ve paid for Dawn O’Porter’s blog posts for years, way before I joined Substack and started my own subscription model. She has always made me laugh. I always look forward to receiving her posts. I just really like her. I am more than happy to pay, supporting a writer I love, and I always getting a chuckle out of it.

I remind myself to keep it simple. Substack say they’re not a newsletter platform now but more a multi-media platform for people to have all their content in one place — that’s fine, but I’m not interested in running a big content machine here. I simply want to write for you. Readers support and receive my writing, that’s it. I might do occasional audio bits, if I feel like it, but no big promises. No more burnout.

I remind myself I don’t need to go on Notes much, or get caught up in bottomless scrolling.

I remind myself that I don’t need to subscribe to many newsletters (I think I only have 8 showing on my page currently) and I don’t have to use the Chat feature, and I probably won’t ever use video.

I remind myself that although Substack has built a ‘Follows’ metric here (which I believe was built with good intentions to subsequently grow our subscribers), my focus will continue to be on growing my email community.

I remind myself that it matters who I’m sharing a platform with. I love that Liz Gilbert, Samantha Irby, Cheryl Strayed, Kim France, Haley Nahman and some of my other favourite writers are here.

I remind myself that as a writer and creator, as much as it’s great to read others’ work, you have to keep the blinkers on. You are allowed to unsubscribe from anyone at anytime. You have to get good at tuning out noise, so you can keep going, keep checking in with yourself, keep doing what feels right, for you.

