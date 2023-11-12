I’m off on my belated honeymoon for the whole of January! Instead of pausing my Substack publication, I thought it’d be more fun to keep The Hyphen moving while I’m away in the new year and my plan is to publish some wonderful guest articles from fellow writers. Fancy pitching an idea? I’ve written all the information below, plus a list of what to do and not do in your pitch email… (plus included four examples of successful recent pitches).

If you’re interested, please send a pitch (or full piece) for consideration to hello@emmagannon.co.uk. Deadline: November 30th. I’m looking for new pieces that haven’t been previously published elsewhere. I won't be able to reply to everyone I'm afraid but I will read them all and reply if it's a good fit. I will pay you for your words, of course — between £100—£300 depending on the length, writing experience and research/time required. If accepted, your piece will go out to 33,000 inboxes.

These are the topics I’m interested in:

— Writing & creativity

— Spirituality & philosophy

— Travel & nomadic life

— Wellbeing and self-care (NOT green smoothie “wellness”)

— Technology and creativity

— Future of work

— Books & literature

— Memoir / first person

I thought I should probably also set some expectations around what makes a good pitch email. All publications are different so I’m not saying this is the rulebook, but these are the things I look for when receiving pitches (and what I keep in mind when I’m pitching myself).

Don’t ask for a favour (“I could do with the help getting my work out there”.) I’m simply interested in publishing great writing and ideas.

Don’t make the subject line or email too long (be concise and clear.)

Don’t just write your name with no bio/links/explanation of your experience. I want to know about your writing background (even if that is just Substack.) Tell me why you should write this piece.

Don’t be vague and just say “I’ve written articles/books/essays” — tell me about them and why the themes correlate with The Hyphen.

Don’t copy and paste the whole piece in the middle of the email. Either attach it in a Word Doc/Google Doc, or put it right at the bottom, once you’ve pitched it clearly at the top.

Don’t just attach the article with ‘see attached’ and no info!

Don’t just mention why you find your piece interesting, mention why my readers might find it interesting. Why now? Why this topic?

Here are four examples of successful pitches I accepted, in case it’s useful!

1. Pitch yourself as well as the article

It doesn’t just matter that your idea is good, it matters that you’re the one to write it. In the pitch below, the writer gives a short bio listing her experience with hyperlinks to where she’s previously had her work published. In her email, she actually pitched me three great ideas, with separate titles and samples. This is great because it gives me the option to choose and increases her chances of getting published.

Example:

“Hi Emma,



I hope you’re well. I’m a freelance journalist and the Founder of Perspective Magazine. I have written for VICE, Sunday Long Read, and Logically amongst others. I wanted to pitch 3 pieces I thought may be of interest: First idea: Muslim-fluencers are turning humour into advocacy I wanted to pitch a piece on the rise of visibly Muslim-content creators, how Muslim Tik-tok has gained an identity of it’s own and how Muslim creators are using humour and engaging content to make a point about Muslim visibility. Despite growing up in a Muslim majority country, I always felt […] I want to explore how millennial and Gen Z Muslim content creators are […] I want to interview Muslim content creators on what inspires the kind of content they create because […] Best,

Read the final piece here:

2. Suggest a strong title and structure

Below, the writer references a recent article of mine, showing that she has a clear understanding of The Hyphen and the themes/tone I’m looking for. She has suggested a great title and has told me exactly how she plans to write it— showing me a clear beginning, middle and end.

Example:

“Hi Emma! In the spirit of your truly great essay on how you make money as a writer, I wanted to pitch this piece for your Substack. Title: What I learned as a celebrity ghostwriter. Like everyone, I had to scramble to make money during the pandemic. One of the ways I got by was by ghostwriting essays and speeches for A-list celebrities. In my piece, I would start by saying […] I can speak about the relationship I have with the people I work for, and how writing in the voice of other artists has helped my fiction and tv writing […] I'll wrap up the piece explaining that […] Let me know how that idea sounds, happy to tweak.”

Read the final article here:

3. Include your ‘why’

Why should this piece be published now? In the below example, the writer is rooting for herself and knows her niche. She’s a student and this is her superpower, she is self-aware enough to know that her piece is tapping into a trend about ‘young people’ — this made me want to publish it, as it was a timely article about the new BeReal app that everyone was talking about.

Example:

“Hello Emma, My name is X. I'm a rising junior at NYU and a journalist with bylines in places like USA Today, Teen Vogue, HuffPost, and more. I cover lifestyle and culture topics of all sorts. I'm reaching out to you today in response to your callout for pitches. I think the below pitch would work well in The Hyphen, specifically because it touches upon such a "hot" online trend pertinent to the younger generation and followed worldwide. PITCH: The App "BeReal" is Yet Another Manifestation of Our Impulse to Glamorize Life In this piece, I'd love to go into the specifics of BeReal because […] Please let me know if you or the larger team would be interested in this piece. I look forward to hearing from you and thank you so much in advance for reading through this email! All best”

Read the final article here:

4. Promote your article

You don’t have to have a platform to write for The Hyphen — but it certainly doesn’t hurt to know that you’d shout about your idea once you’ve written it, even if that’s just to friends or family! If you’re reading The Hyphen you’re probably “online” in some way, so including details of your platform is always interesting. (Having a big platform does not mean I’m more likely to publish the idea btw, it’s always about the writing itself.) In this example below, the writer has a strong pitch opener and I loved the idea — it is simply an added bonus at the end that she mentions her platform and plans to promote the article.

Example:

“Hi Emma, After spending most of last night perusing and reading The Hyphen, I think there are many angles I can offer. For example: the ridiculous emotional turmoil of discovering you’ve been unfollowed. It’s very funny, but also poignant — me coming to grips with aging and balancing on the high wire of self-loathing and self-respect— and the desire to stop, for once, giving such a huge crap about it. […] I have about X followers on Facebook and currently X on my newsletter/Substack list, where, of course, I’ll share my work and spread the word about The Hyphen. Thank you for reading and giving me the opportunity to introduce myself. If you think I might be a fun fit, please reach out to me any time. I can’t wait to hear from you.”

Read the final article here: