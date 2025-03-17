We’re “creating more than ever, but it weighs nothing,” writes

, ‘recovering academic’ and author of

, commenting on the state of the Internet right now. We’re encouraged by the enshittification model to

make more. Make faster. Make lighter. Make something that can be consumed in a breath and discarded just as quickly.” Reels, videos, podcast clips with “

Drowning in soundbites. Google search has just added a tab saying

because apparently we can’t even watch long videos anymore.

comment below and I’ll DM you the episode.”

Tweets and TikToks don’t add up to something heavy, she writes in a piece called Make Something Heavy: “They don’t solidify.” She comments that Substack, for all its virtues “is still a machine for midweight creations” whilst adding that we can overtime build up “a library of words that starts to feel substantial.” The Substack network feels different from other platforms currently—and I still can’t quite put my finger on it. It is, of course, resembling a social media network more than a newsletter platform these days—but it seems to actually connect us in a way that feels nourishing (at least to me). It’s like the old-school blog era is back with a new paint job, mixed in with Tumblr and social media. It’s cultural and fun and arty and nerdy.

If a book or a play or a movie is something ‘heavy’, then I’m assuming TikTok et al would be deemed as super lightweight. Chip wrapper.

I did my first ‘Substack Live’ over the weekend. I’d been encouraged to do one ever since this new element to the app launched five months ago, and I’ve always said thanks but no thanks. I don’t want to open the portal to a world of endless filler content. I’m a writer (who had an audio-only podcast for years) who tends to avoid any filming/video if I can help it. But I decided to try it. It was an opportunity to talk about my new book out next month, and I loved the idea of being part of the Grubstack line-up—a festival of conversations between the world’s best (mostly food) writers. A brilliant idea, and something I’d put in my diary as something I genuinely wanted to watch.

The reason I was reticent about doing a Substack Live is because I never enjoyed doing Instagram Lives—in fact, I’ve grown to truly resent them, especially during the pandemic. Well-meaning publicists in the past would suggest: “Why don’t you just hop onto Instagram Live and promote your book by doing XYZ?” but without realising they’re sort of asking you to constantly work for free in the evenings. “Read a couple of pages from your book to camera!” “Answer a Q&A about your personal life!” “Maybe hold up the book and do a little dance!” (OK, I made the last one up, but that’s the way it was going.) Thinking back to Anu’s post, I wonder if this really is just ‘light’ digital fluff that doesn’t really add up to anything.

Enter ‘the content diet’. This is something coined by my friend Ruby Warrington who recently put herself on one. She writes about a friend inviting her to do an Instagram Live about her book and realised she simply did not have the energy for one more ounce of content, snippets, or promo.

“I am currently being called to a new book project; one that is requiring a deeper level of focus. [..] The other side of the coin being that in order to have a career as an author, I am also supposed to be producing a constant stream of content, in order to build an audience, grow my name recognition [etc]. But the math is simple: the more content I am producing, the less time, energy, focus, imagination, and literal words I have left in me for the work itself.” — Ruby Warrington

She was drowning in digital ‘stuff’ and, like me, kept being asked to produce endless additional content to promote her books. She wrote about it in her piece “Creativity in the era of peak content”. She talks about the additional social media labour surrounding our actual work which has been normalised. You’ve just spent years polishing a piece of ‘heavy’ work and then you’re supposed to chop everything up into bitesize pieces on a million different platforms. Have you noticed there’s nearly always an accompanying podcast now to any popular film or TV show these days? More more more content.

“On some days, I literally felt like I was gagging on the sheer volume of headlines, hot takes, and opinions that my consciousness was attempting to digest. Like I was stuffed so full of ‘content’ there was no more space inside me for my own, original thoughts to form.” — Ruby Warrington

A magazine with 3 million+ followers once asked to interview me about a new book I’d written, via an Instagram Live, and I agreed, mainly because it’s nice to be asked in a world of declining media. Around 40 people showed up. The algorithm on there truly sucks, and their account clearly had mostly bot followers. It drove me round the bend being constantly expected to show up for these content opportunities in order to promote a book I’d poured everything into. What’s clear now is that the publishing industry has a discoverability problem. It seems no one actually knows how to sell books.

There’s also so much choice! On TV, on YouTube, on Substack. There are also too many books being published. Most writers/readers I know comment about drowning in their TBR pile. More books = more content to promote said books. As

said in her piece

“Another problem [..] is that too many books are published. Book publishing is the only industry I can think of where, if something isn’t selling, more of it is done.”

“I feel like a content farm,” I said to my then-lifecoach, one afternoon in 2020. We’d gone for a walk and I’d burst into tears. “All I do is sit at my desk and produce.” This was during a Very Sad Time during the pandemic. Infuriating news updates and multiple lockdowns and festering loneliness and fear, and so instead, I carried on posting weekly episodes of my podcast. Keeping busy. Recording, editing, posting. Recording, editing, posting. Recording, editing…

Instead of recording conversations in person (I used to record in a studio in Soho), I was (like many other people) now chained to my desk in a cramped room producing thirty-five minute audio edits after thirty-five minute audio edit.

Slowly but surely, I was heading towards a severe burnout that would take a while to rear its ugly head three years later, via a huge debilitating panic attack.

Since my burnout in 2023, I’ve been actively pulling back on anything that resembles throwaway content. I want to write my books, and I want to write my Substack. I have my (very short) list of priorities written on a Post-It note on my desk. I don’t view Substack as ‘content’ in the same flippant way—maybe because my posts on Substack could be a very early seed of an idea that could be made into something bigger and I feel like I’m having a meal, not a quick bite, when I read or write on here. I specifically came to this platform to simply have space to write.

We can ask ourselves questions. What are we trying to achieve when we make/post/create something? What are we attempting to build? What do we want to say? And that means stepping off the treadmill for a minute. Just because live video or ‘bite-sized vertical video clips’ are doing ‘well’ at the moment in terms of eyeballs, it doesn’t mean you have to do them. Remember Aesop’s The Tortoise and The Hare? Seth Godin always says that posting endless throwaway content is ‘the race to the bottom.’

“The only thing I care about doing consistently is writing. Some people have told me I’m not doing enough—that I should publish more, react to breaking news, tweet every day, start a podcast. But to what end? More subscribers, but less pride in my work?” — Freya India

I want to make heavy work, things that feel substantial. I am careful with what I publish now. I enjoyed doing my Substack Live—an hour long video conversation with

. I love this community. It was enjoyable! Almost 4,000 people tuned in! Thank you! The comments were fab! The vibe was good! The excellent Substack team couldn’t have been more helpful. I got to connect with a fellow creative online! A “success” by all measures.

And yet! And yet: I don’t think I’ll be doing another one for a while. At least, I’d have to really space them out. After six years of making a weekly podcast, I had Content Burnout, and my body still recoils at being asked to do certain things.

I want The Hyphen to be what it set out to be three years ago: a place for me to write for you, at a pace that suits me.

I’m writing this to encourage you to make and post stuff—but also to ask yourself how do you want to show up, in your work, career, online? Are you focused on your overall goal, or just trying to get eyeballs? As

said: “

But to what end?”

If you feel confused by the onslaught of endless content, remember that you’re allowed to drown out the noise for a bit.

For me, I will stick to mainly writing my books and writing this Substack which feels like an extension of those books.

Thanks for being subscribed to The Hyphen <3 Love you all.

Side-note: The Live product is truly really good. For anyone who wants to make video on here: it’s super easy to go Live via the app, then afterwards you receive multiple video clip assets created by AI, sectioning off different portions of your conversations under clear headings, perfect for social media posting. It automatically creates an amount of content that you used to need a team of people to do for you. I was also able to post the audio from the Live to my podcast Creative Coffee which is linked to Substack and it got thousands of downloads. If you have a YouTube channel (which I don’t) you can also cross-post it there too. It is a seamless and smooth. I have no notes. It’s been made with true care and dedication from Substack HQ.