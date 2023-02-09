Join The Hyphen membership today and receive access to giveaways, community threads and all paywalled posts for just £1.50 a week.



I feel like a different person. Before my burnout episode, I spent a lot of time as ‘Performing Emma’ — the side of me who feels she has to be on form! Full of beans! In a good mood! Posting online! Being productive! So happy to see you!! ‘Performing Emma’ used to check everyone was OK all the time, crack jokes to fill awkward silences, fussed and planned and prepped when people came round for dinner. ‘Performing Emma’ used to try and impress people all the time. ‘Performing Emma’ was draining, she leaked energy everywhere, but now, she’s gone. I actually felt her die. Which was weird. And sad. But in her place is this softer Quieter Emma. I’m enjoying spending time with her. ‘Quieter Emma’ doesn’t make as much outward effort but she is just as happy to see you. People say that a lot, don’t they? “I feel like a different person.” I think it’s because after something catalytic happens in your life, you actually are.

Back in October, I burned out, savagely. The term ‘nervous breakdown’ feels more representative though, quite frankly, because my nervous system was shot to shit. ‘Burnout’ makes it sound cute and just a bit ‘woops! lol! overdid it a bit!”. It was much more hardcore than that: I had panic attacks, I was hallucinating, I couldn’t eat, I couldn’t look at my phone, I couldn’t get out of bed for a week. It was terrifying, awful and one of the hardest things I’ve been through. (I wrote about it here.)

The last weeks of October were pretty grim. Then November went by in a blur. I went on walks, listened to podcasts and marvelled at trees. In December, my husband Paul and I hosted Christmas and I was nervous about it because I was still really wobbly. (My husband Paul is an angel sent from above and cooked the entire Christmas dinner on his own for six people, and then again for his family, another six). Everyone knew what I was going through so were really supportive. One positive thing from all the internal doom and gloom: I have felt so loved and supported by my closest people. One of the biggest things that helped my recovery? Being honest with people.

Cut to now, it’s February (month four of burnout) and I’m still needing to rest more than I feel comfortable with. I feel a bit guilty, I guess. I can’t really work for longer than 4 hours a day without needing to sleep. I can’t go out for dinner more than once a week and even that tires me out. I get emotional at this, because I want my old energy levels back, my old life back. But then again: do I? Do I really want my old life back? I don’t know — but I do want things to change. I don’t want to be this tired forever. (I know things will change — they always do.)

I am working here and there, ticking along, earning less, but I am in no fit state to work in the way I did before. I am turning down all events. Two speaking agencies have reached out about updating my bio on their website, but the thought of doing anything like that makes me want to vom. I’m being very cautious about what I agree to do around my new book that comes out in May. I can only do the bare minimum. I’m wondering if I will ever be as motivated as I was before, ever again. I’m wondering if that would be a bad thing. I wonder if I’m just adjusting to my new normal rather than ‘going back’ to normal. A universal feeling that so many of us have felt over the last couple of years. I’m learning to take my time.

I told you about an amazing woman called Isabel who I visited in October at a well-being spa on my road. I had a reflexology session and she nodded and told me I was getting better. She told me I’d gained weight (gasp, not something I like hearing still, which I know is just a product of growing up in Size Zero culture) but she was smiling, pleased. Stress had eaten away at me and made my face gaunt. Now my appetite is back, so of course I’ve gained weight. She told me that in October she was worried. She said she had sensed I was at a crossroads, and I was heading towards depression. “Everything was so dark” she said. But then, I turned a corner. She was beaming at me, telling me I was better now and wouldn’t feel like that again. (I hope she’s right!) Then, she told me I was a “young soul”. She said I was “like a newborn baby, seeing the world through fresh eyes” telling me to take it all in and not be afraid. When I Googled it later that night, it said that some people are born young souls and some old souls. (I read this article, and some of it made sense, but you know, with a pinch of salt.)

Post burnout, as I recover slowly, I am now finding people’s requests and demands on my time quite galling. I used to just accept it as part of my job and try and get back to people as much as I could. But now, I find it way more intrusive. Also: embarrassing (for me). Do they assume I have zero boundaries, or self-respect, to think I will give up my time like this? People treat me like I work for Substack’s customer service as they launch their Substacks. People requesting mad things, like someone asking me to post their podcast on my Ctrl Alt Delete podcast feed. Um, no? People ask for a “quick call” for advice. “Can I pick your brain?” People don’t realise that their request might be small, and understandable, and worth a shot, but if ten people are doing that each week to one person (which they do) then my whole week could be dedicated to this. I think my people-pleasing tendencies contributed to my burnout. Anyway, it’s up to me to say no. Turns out that when you say yes to a million ‘small favours’, people take and take and take — you might end up in bed for a week. Because other people won’t set boundaries for you.

Self-employed life is supposed to be an opportunity to design your own day, on your own terms. As much as I do have agency and autonomy and enjoy that — I admit that in the past, if I had a quiet afternoon, I would just sit at my desk and create more work for myself. Unnecessary work. Extra work. Additional work. Work I didn’t need to do. It felt like pointless punishment (even though I enjoyed the work — writing, podcasting, fun! — it still felt like I was on a self-imposed treadmill I couldn’t get off.) I was always doing more, more, more. Now, when I have a quiet afternoon, I go for a swim. I go for a walk. I bake a cake. I watch Stacey Solomon on BBC’s Sort Your Life Out under a blanket. I make another cup of tea and sit and read. Currently reading Pause, Rest, Be by Octavia F. Raheem.

Someone said the other day: “well — you’re not planning to have kids, so maybe one day you will need your own version of a career break.” I am fully aware that having a baby is not a break, btw! Don’t @ me on that. But I think I get what she was saying. If you don’t have kids, where is that point for women where you stop working? Do you artificially need to create a break?

Borrowing a dog twice a week has been everything. Dogs love you at your least productive. Dogs like a good walk. Dogs can watch TV with you. Dogs like a cuddle. Dogs have kind eyes. Dogs snore and breathe and eat and dream and sleep and their little heartbeat goes up and down.

Rest is different for everyone. My meaning of rest has changed lately. Rest used to mean travelling to somewhere else in order to rest. Rest by the sea. Rest on holiday. Rest on a sun-lounger. Rest in the sun. These things are great (of course) but for me, I’ve needed to stay put. On my sofa. In my bed. In my kitchen. On my yoga mat. I will travel again, but right now, resting means staying still. A smaller life, a slower life, a quieter life, a simpler life, a less expensive life. It’s been a revelation to learn how to rest in my own home. In my own body.

“To attain knowledge, add things everyday. To attain wisdom, remove things every day.” ―Lao Tse

Join The Hyphen membership today and receive access to giveaways, community threads and all paywalled posts for just £1.50 a week.

