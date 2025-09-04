Will Storr (The Science of Storytelling) and Emma Gannon (The Success Myth)

might be new(ish) to Substack, but he’s been writing bestselling books about

for nearly twenty years. I caught up with Will to chat about identity, creativity, human behaviour, and AI (and he even very generously shares his writing playlist with us!). Hope you enjoy!

EMMA: Hello Will Storr! What brings you to Substack?

WILL: Hello Emma! My Substack is where I’m going to be writing about the idea that I’ve been exploring for most of my career (that the ‘self’ is best understood as a story) and trying to figure out ways we can live better, happier, more meaningful lives.

EMMA: Do you remember when I interviewed you for my podcast back in 2017 about your book Selfie?

WILL: I do. I remember that my publisher Picador were very excited that you wanted to talk to me.

EMMA: 2017 feels like a while ago culturally, and your book was ahead of the time with your exploration of young people, the internet and the rising hyper-individualism epidemic. Cut to now, there’s a lot of discussion still happening around kids and the danger of smartphones. Have your views changed/evolved/deepened since then?

WILL: Definitely. Selfie looked at phones, social media, perfectionism, neoliberalism, western individualism, the self-esteem revolution of the 80s and 90s—all these different forces that I think were contributing to the rise in mental health conditions that we were seeing back then, and are still seeing today. My understanding of all this has deepened; I realise more now how invented our sense of self is, and how fragile that makes it.

We build our ‘self’ from bits and pieces of other people that we admire (even people in fiction that aren’t real), from beliefs and experiences and our jobs and even products that we buy. We need our identity to be accepted and affirmed by the people around us, again and again—and this is universal, it’s how we’re wired, and this is hard. (This is why Swifties exist—fandoms are collections of people that have made the object of their fan-worship a part of their own identity, so they protect it as fiercely as if they were protecting themselves.)

A big part of my identity is ‘writer’. When I see evidence that my writing is not liked, it hurts me in a very real way, and this is not something to be embarrassed about, this is normal.

EMMA: I also love your book The Status Game also (readers: see below the genius cover). The book is essentially about how we all play games to enhance our social status. Is it uncouth to admit your own status game? For me, I feel less ‘online’ than I was in my 20s, and am more interested in being surrounded in real life by people that spark my curiosity. Having dinners or conversations with people I love/admire is my new ‘status game’. Not as much likes or follows or whatever.

WILL: I don’t think it is uncouth! I think we have a hugely damaged relationship with the idea of status. This is partly because of ideas from eastern religion that focus on the ‘ego’ being this horrible, monstrous thing that we need to destroy, and also from our culture of idealising excess status in the form of gaudy celebrities and super-rich CEOs.

Firstly, we need to understand what status actually is: it’s simply the reward we get for offering value to other people. That’s all. It is not (necessarily) a desire to be hugely wealthy or famous. Wealth and money are just two ways of measuring status, but we can measure it any way we want. Being ‘surrounded by other writers I admire’ is a way of measuring status. It’s feedback that says to you, subconsciously, ‘I am offering value to the human family as a writer, and you can tell by the company I’m keeping’.

paperback cover of The Status Game

Also, the science is clear that we need status both psychologically and physically—it’s not a ‘nice to have’, it is an essential human need. We get depressed and sick when we feel that nobody values us. If you insult a human, they will feel bad. If you praise a human, they will feel good. This is because of our evolved need for status.

So I believe we need to understand status better, and embrace our need for it as a positive. If we don’t, we spend our lives misunderstanding and denying a core part of our humanity. (I should add, of course, that status pursuit can also make us extremely unhappy, and even lead us to do terrible things. This is why I think we should try to understand it better.)

EMMA: Okay, let’s talk about storytelling, a topic you’re well known for. What was the first story you ever read/heard as a kid? And why do you remember it?

WILL: The first story I remember was called Leo the Late Bloomer (originally published in 1971 by Robert Kraus) which I remember my Mum reading to me when I was very young, maybe just a toddler. It really touched me. I have ordered a copy as I want to write about it, at some stage. I really identified with Leo, who I seem to remember struggled to succeed compared to other people.

EMMA: One of my favourite storytellers is the writer Ann Patchett and how she tells stories. She plays with timelines in her books, saying that’s how our memories work — usually non-linear in our heads. She also recently released an updated version of Bel Canto with annotations showing how she would have changed it later. Who do you find inspiring when it comes to innovative storytelling? And what have they taught you?

WILL: I enjoy really honest storytellers. I’m always put off a bit by authors who seem keen on making their characters overly ‘likeable’. I think, if you scratch the surface of any person, there are parts of them that are not likeable, and it’s those parts I find most interesting.

I recently read a novel called Perfection by Vincenzo Latronico that was pretty innovative. I was drawn to it because it shares themes with Selfie. The main characters are a couple, Anna and Tom, and they are treated as one person. Apart from one or two moments, they do everything together and are kind of indivisible. They have no real inner life. What Latronico achieves by doing this is showing how much their identity is constructed by the shared world they inhabit, of the millennial digital nomad.

EMMA: On the topic of everyday storytelling, I find it interesting, as authors, that we have these big imaginations to tell stories, and this can sometimes get us into trouble mental health wise. When I am feeling down, it’s usually because I’m telling myself a (probably untrue) story about myself. Do you relate to this?

WILL: Definitely. Humans are storytelling animals, and that means we have a voice in our head that narrates our days, constructing stories about who we are and what we’re doing. The problem is, that voice has not evolved to make us happy, but to make us function in the context of a highly cooperative group. So when we fail in the various tasks of life, it turns on us and can be our greatest bully. One focus of my current project is to explore ways of lessening its effect.