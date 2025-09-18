new jacket by one of my favourite illustrators/designers - Anna Morrison!

I’ve been sitting on this news for ages and I can finally tell you!

Last summer, I released a very personal book with The Pound Project called A Year of Nothing. I was still emerging from a debilitating burnout* and chose to shape the material from my journals into a short memoir. Writing the book remains one of my fondest memories of that time.

*What happens when you go from being ‘the busiest person ever’ to ‘unable to even make yourself toast?’

I decided I could only release it with a small indie publisher. No big fanfare, no big corporation taking a percentage of sales, just a small personal book. Everything still felt so fragile and I didn’t want any pressure—and working with my friends at The Pound Project felt safe, fun and lo-fi. We planned the whole launch via Whatsapp.

The book was only on sale for three weeks (as is the Pound Project’s model) and to my genuine surprise… we sold thousands of copies.

Word of mouth happened. Lots of people were sharing it with friends! Lots of people were also feeling burnt out and at a loose end. I ended up promoting the book all over the world!

I was invited onto BBC Woman’s Hour (sharing a green room with Nelly Furtado no less), I had the chance to appear on some really exciting podcasts: a popular Australian show, one hosted by a well-known psychologist, and a major American podcast! The book featured in ELLE Italy, and inspired a cultural piece by BBC Culture and even made the front page of The Guardian inspiring a piece on life sabbaticals. It truly exceeded all expectations.

Then, three weeks later, the book was no longer on sale. Since it all ended last year, people have been messaging me most weeks asking when the book will be available again! Nobody could buy it anymore.

Until now…!

I have decided to bring the book back with a new publishing partner, Whitefox Publishing, who have helped me bring my vision to life, while still giving me full control of the process. (This is my first foray into a publishing partnership outside of traditional publishing.)

It’s been a DREAM. LOOK AT THAT COVER :)

I’m ridiculously excited to be announcing this news! This is what you’ll get with your pre-order:

a gorgeously designed paperback (or eBook version)

published worldwide!

a chic slim volume of 130 pages - who doesn’t love a slim volume?? :)

a brand new cover by one of my favourite designers Anna Morrison

a new updated introduction, telling you where I’m at now

a foreword by ‘godmother of creativity’ Julia Cameron(!) who was the first person to read and endorse the book :-)

the chance to come to a London event in November to celebrate the book with Whitefox Publishing and The Bookseller. (First come first served when tickets are on sale! More info soon.)

My collaborators at Whitefox Publishing are leading the way in the thriving world of independent publishing. This feels very exciting to me—and the whole thing has been expertly managed. From editorial, to marketing, to production.

I’m excited to talk more about this new hybrid publishing route, where I retain all ownership, IP and royalties of my own books! I’ll be sharing more about the ‘journey’ soon. :)

It comes out officially on *January 22nd 2026*, but it is officially available for preorder from TODAY.

Thank you

Thank you to YOU. My Substack readers—for empowering me to make more creative choices with my work.

Thank you so much to the team at Whitefox Publishing: Hannah Bickerton, Julia Koppitz, John Bond, Kiana Palombo—and Jenni Davis, Vaidehi Tikekar and Holly Kyte for totally understanding my vision and helping me bring this 2.0 version to life.

Huge thank you to JP and the Pound Project for encouraging me to write something from the heart and kickstarting this whole project. I felt totally trusted to write the book *I* wanted to write. JP is an example of a brilliant editor—and he did not limit my creativity, only expanded it. In short, he trusted me.

the original 2024 version!

My quote to the press:

"A Year of Nothing is my memoir about a turbulent burnout year. First released as a limited edition with indie publisher The Pound Project, it’s now being shared more widely with Whitefox Publishing. Thanks to a growing Substack readership and new self-publishing tools, I can connect with readers directly while keeping more creative control. Being an author today has its challenges — but also more opportunities than ever before."

Photo credit: PAUL STORRIE

Reviews for A YEAR OF NOTHING: “The new bible for thirty-to-forty-year-olds.” - ELLE “[Gannon] is determined to carry the lessons from her burnout, and her recovery, into a slower, more spacious life.” — BBC Culture “A book showing us how to recharge in smaller ways when taking time out isn’t always possible.” — BBC Woman’s Hour “Emma Gannon’s honesty, open mindedness, and willingness to be vulnerable lay out a path for her readers to follow.” Julia Cameron, author of The Artist’s Way

I will do a separate post soon all about the incredible experience and how this book came together. We are also putting on a special launch event together in London (all about ~new ways of publishing~ in November, which you’ll be the first to know about) 🍸 xoxo

I’M SO EXCITED for you to have this version in your hands in January. THANK YOU for the support of my work. I’m so proud of this book and I hope you love it. <3

