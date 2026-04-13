Sterrekopje Healing Farm.

One of the perks of being a writer, especially one who publishes regularly on the Internet, is my email inbox is always a lucky dip. Emails come in from all sorts of different people reaching out—to say hi, to pass on comments, to share their story, and/or to ask for something. I read most things, and 99% of the time, it is entirely pleasant and feel so lucky to have so many moments of connection in my creative life.

In 2023, I received an email from one of the owners of Sterrekopje Healing Farm in South Africa, they were running healing retreats and had recently read my book The Success Myth and noticed some overlap in our work and messaging. When I saw the three words “rest, creativity and play” on their website, I knew I wanted to know more. Naturally (as is the way of modern life) it took us a while to be able to properly connect and figure out a plan.

Cut to last year, we connected again. I let them know I’d be heading to South Africa on a three-week holiday with my husband in February 2026 and I accepted a very kind invitation to go and visit the farm while I was in the country. I looked at the website, Instagram photos, photoshoots on Architectural Digest, sparkling on Condé Nast Traveller and thought wow—but I also knew it was going to be one of those places you have to experience for yourself. One thing remains true of all my years of ‘reviewing’ places—photos can show the surface level beauty, but it can never translate the energy of a place.

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We drove to the farm in our little rental car after spending four nights in Cape Town, where we enjoyed a hotel with a giant pool, dipping into the vibrant night-life, discovering dimly lit steakhouses, hiking Table Mountain, visiting the funny little penguins at Boulders Beach and taking a swim alongside them. It was an easy enough drive, winding through the beautiful winelands scenery and through the small town of Franschhoek.

The farm is not clearly signposted, but when we drove past a neat little gate with flowers intertwined and a plain buzzer outside, we knew it was Sterrekopje. On arrival we were escorted by one of the hosts and shown the grounds—a combination of a mainhouse with multiple living room areas, 11 different ‘sanctuaries’, a little shop where you can buy books and beautiful items, pale pink Soho-house-esque bikes, and a beautiful spa house—all surrounded by 50 hectares of lush gardens. I was amazed at how everything felt wild, natural and rugged, while at the same time, every detail felt perfectly placed like an oil-painting.

Before I go into the deeper stuff, I asked one of the founders, Fleur, about the interiors because on a visual level, the farm is so achingly beautiful. How did they find a look and feel—and how much of their own travels inspire Sterrekopje? She describes the inspiration behind the farm as a ‘beautiful mess’—an ‘eclectic celebration and mix of all these wonderful countries and cultures that we love, that have inspired us. We both absolutely love Morocco. We travel to Marrakech every year. So there’s a lot of Morocco infused in interiors, India, Kenya, the Mediterranean, of course. We’ve brought in a lot of that playfulness, as you also see the colours, the textures, only working with natural materials. Travel is one of our biggest sources of inspiration.”

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There was a wide open-plan kitchen with pots and pans hanging and the smell of freshly baked bread drifting in. A big wooden communal table in front of a cosy fire. There was a feeling of visiting your grandmother’s house (if your grandmother happened to be an artist or healer, with incredibly chic taste and endless interiors budget.) Everything we were going to eat was obviously going to be picked fresh for the kitchen: an abundance of fruit, vegetables and herbs. It was clear this wasn’t a ‘hotel’ in a traditional sense. We were welcomed with a fresh cordial and a ‘grounding’ foot massage. Any other outside worries started to wash away.

Our Sterrekopje sanctuary was probably the nicest room I’d ever stayed in. The bed was so high it needed a step to get up onto it—it was a four poster bed, straight out of a Jane Austen book. There were large coffee table books—Kinfolk and suchlike—a mini fridge full of healthy homemade snacks. The bath and shower were big in the room, and then outside, another bath, and another shower. The luxury of weather-dependent choice. The outside veranda had a stunning sunny view onto the garden and mountains, and a squishy daybed for reading.

“The heart of the house”

Next to the bed was an itinerary of the full-board ‘journey’ the Sterrekopje team wanted to take us on. Grounding, ritualistic massages of touch, cleanse and sleep, ending with a session on manifestation. Everything carefully designed for five days we were there. The idea is you succumb to the journey. They don’t tell you too much in advance—and they give you room to breathe. The idea is: you relax to the surroundings, and you let go.

When it comes to the “journey design”— Fleur told me that it is based on over 20 years of experience, of sampling and experiencing a multitude of different wellness retreats. Essentially they wanted to find something that didn’t exist yet. Something they wanted to find. Fleur told me: “[The journey] design is about deep rest and regulating the nervous system, coming into the body. A lot of [other] places were all very rigid, quite heavily structured or programmed, very quick, very full, and also quite clinical—or things that were quite masculine, like silent retreats.”

It’s clear that the farm is about slowing all the way down, getting back into the feminine side, the full body, feeling regulated again. A regenerative way of life. You don’t have to be ‘good’ at wellness. What I get from Fleur is that this particular retreat environment is less about obsessing over our fears (of being ill/not good enough/broken)—and more about focusing on the joy of life and breathing goodness in.



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On our first night, we went for dinner at the communal table next to the amazing kitchen (a huge kitchen island with multiple people cooking and baking from scratch). We felt a little iffy, but we ate. Fresh fish, little bowls of freshly made salads, oiley herby focaccia straight from the oven.

Little did we know, we’d get to know the room a little too well. In the middle of the night, around 2am, I woke up and Paul wasn’t in the bed. He was in the bathroom and I will spare you the graphic details but he had fainted, and I was also feeling very woozy, and it was suddenly very clear that we had picked up some sort of stomach ‘bug’ from Cape Town. My first thought was: oh no. We are in the nicest place I think we’ve ever been, I cannot believe this is happening!!!!

We spent time in the middle of the night clutching each other on the bathroom floor. I was feeling bad but not too bad, but Paul was in a bad way. The next day, as he drifted in and out of sleep on the daybed, I topped up his water and gave him a hydration tablet. He looked rough. He laughed and said: “You really love me, don’t you?” Well yes: there’s not many people I’d sleep on the hard bathroom tiles with.

The next 24-hours went by in a blur. We lay in bed, napping, sweating, sighing, and, dear reader, I’m going to admit we watched a LOT of episodes of The O.C. Like, a lot of episodes.

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The next day, or the day after, I lose track, I mentioned it to a woman outside the spa. I told her about how depressing it had been, to be here of all places, and be in bed watching a teen drama from the noughties. She said: “Oh, I don’t watch screens.” A part of me felt a little pang of shame, and then I thought: no, actually, unpopular opinion: sometimes screen-time is there for a reason. Even, maybe, at a healing farm.

Slowly, we managed to feel a bit better: enough to sample one of the gentle touch massages (called ‘the ritual of touch’) in the spa, and then in the neighbouring room, a hammam body scrub where you are exfoliated within every inch of your life (‘the ritual of ‘cleanse’) and then placed in a bubble bath to soak off. It was so so delightful and calming. Before the massages, we were invited to dip in the outdoor natural pond. We were slowly starting to feel better.

the bath house

I’m aware there’s no need to be woo-woo for the sake of it here, but, as I looked outside the window at this beautiful, peaceful space, I thought: what if this has been the ultimate detox? Some sort of weird flushing out? The bug rendered Paul and I completely ‘useless’ and we had to surrender to:

a) doing nothing

b) the embarrassment of being ‘ill’ to our hosts who had so kindly invited us here, although there is of course no need to feel this way about being ill

c) the only activities we could do were lying down very still and appreciating the nature all around us.

Paul and I always feel close, but at Sterrekopje during those few days, we felt even closer. You’re away from home, Googling your (horrible) symptoms, you can’t eat much, and you are grateful to be together.

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On our last night, due to still feeling shaky and sick, we had to cancel the Ritual of Sleep massage, where the wonderful therapists come to your room and massage you on the terrace before running you a bath. (I mean! Bliss!) [Obviously this is not a ‘woe is me’ moment. Cancelling your luxury massage is almost laughably tiny-violin, but oh the irony of travelling on a 10-hour flight to a once-in-a-lifetime location to have to then cancel said things.] I got into bed and journaled instead.

One thing we did manage to do once we were slightly better, was go on the most amazing tour of the gardens. We saw all the different sections, for different trees, plants, herbs, fruit. A patchwork of orchards, vineyards, wild gardens, and ancient olive groves. We met the resident pigs named Croissant and Frangipani! These lucky pigs get lots of the kitchen leftovers.

Croissant and Frangipani!!!

On check-out day, we were feeling sad to leave and disappointed that we hadn’t experienced the wellbeing journey in full that had been designed for us. But we had a wonderful breakfast, and we spent some time in the creativity room. Drawing, doodling, journalling.

And our last afternoon turned out to be the most memorable. We were offered a manifestation session in the morning, with a lovely man called Girret Visser.

We had no idea what to expect, and met him in a little hut with two chaise longue sofas. When we arrived, he was sat behind a little desk, and in front of him was a large standing keyboard, and there were headphones on the table. He introduced himself and explained his practice—he was going to speak to our subconscious minds, and the unhealed parts of ourselves. We were going to discuss our deepest desires, for our lives, as a couple, and he was going to design a bespoke manifestation meditation with all our dreams wrapped up within it.

Visser was going to take us on a very special guided meditation. He composes original music live, while speaking to us through headphones. And it is all recorded live and to be replayed back at home. He told us to listen to it daily for three weeks to rewire the brain. He said most of us are actually not living out our true potential because we are spending so much time living in the past or the future. We are either living out some of the childhood traumas (big T or little t), or we are fretting about our future with anxiety. He combines hypnotherapy, neuroscience, and music/sound and creates your very own mini meditation. Visser says: “Every pattern in your life — whether emotional, relational, financial, behavioural, or physical — is influenced by belief.”

We forget to live in the now—as us now—the fully-formed adults with life experience, skills, talents, and so many good qualities. How do we live from that place, in the present? Once we finished discussing our manifestations with him—our health, home, career, happiness—he created a beautiful bespoke soundtrack for us, spoken word mixed with the most relaxing music, and we listened live through the headphones lying on the sofas.

I’ve never had ‘couples therapy’ with Paul, and never felt the need, but having this joint session felt bonding and eye-opening. We knew we didn’t want kids and wanted big creative lives and we are very independent within the relationship. We both knew our individual goals, but what were our goals together? It felt nice to join it all up. We were recommended to listen to the recording for 3-weeks, every night, and if we did, he said it was going to change our lives.

I am normally sceptical of these things, and I’ve done quite a few similar things in my time as a magazine journalist—but there was something different about Girret’s energy. It was pure, it was loving, he was not offering advice, or telling us anything. He was just listening to what we wanted from our lives and translating it into a recording with beautiful music. I loved it, it felt valuable. Paul, who had never experienced anything like this, he said he would definitely listen to the recording for 3 weeks. Why wouldn’t we? It made us feel deeply happy and relaxed.

Our time at Sterrekopje wasn’t exactly what we’d expected—not the smooth-sailing restful break I had imagined. Time moved differently while we were there, and we didn’t feel well for most of it. But it was the best place to heal, to mend ourselves, and be surrounded by so much peaceful nature. It felt special. It felt like somewhere I would very much try and visit again. We left feeling restored, grateful, on the mend, ready to face the open road again and whatever life was going to throw at us. It felt like one of those places where a little tiny piece of it stays with you everywhere you go.