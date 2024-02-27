from my current writing den in Brussels ✏️

Last year, I offered Hyphen readers an opportunity to win some coaching sessions with me when the hardback of The Success Myth came out. I don't do a lot of coaching because writing is my main focus right now, but I am a confident coach and see myself doing more of it in the future. For context, in 2022, I trained over the course of nine months with Martha Beck’s Wayfinder programme — it totally changed my life and I love sharing the glorious array of tools. (I wrote in more detail about the course itself here.)

(Side note: so many coaching courses are scammy and weird and not my vibe at all — but learning from Martha herself, a sociologist with three degrees from Harvard, endorsed by the likes of neuroanatomist Jill Bolte Taylor, family therapist Dr. Richard Schwartz and she has even coached Oprah — well, she’s quite honestly the bees knees.)

Over the last few months, to my delight, I received various emails from past winners who I offered free coaching to. These are people who won last year's competition, who decided to reach out to tell me how much they benefited from the coaching and update me on how their life is looking very different eight months on. One applied for a degree she was umm-ing and ah-ing about and has since moved countries; one has done a 360° turn on something she thought she wanted and is much happier now; another got a brand new job she loves after closing down a social media channel she loathed and thought she needed. All the stories are very different, and they’d all taken the time to update me on their lives since our sessions. Each update was such a lovely thing to receive, telling me that our conversations had been a big turning point for them. They weren’t saying ‘everything is perfect now, thanks!’ because that’s not what coaching is — but these women sounded different from the women who I’d chatted to previously. They sounded sturdier. They had re-routed themselves and this time had some tools in their back pocket to weather any inevitable future bumps in the road.

I’m not saying the coaching sessions were the singular reason for these big changes they’d made, after all, they did it, not me! — but coaching is powerful. I know that first-hand because I am coached by someone regularly. Coaches don’t have the ‘answers’ or give advice, instead they listen very closely and ask impactful questions. The ‘penny drop’ moments are a beautiful thing to witness. Sometimes, what we need is someone (who isn’t our friend or partner or in the weeds with us) holding space for us. A coach is someone who can crack open the window a bit, and let a bit of light and fresh air in.

So why am I telling you this? The paperback of The Success Myth launches on March 7th. I’m offering another chance to win a coaching package, this time for one person to win 4 x sessions with me, altogether worth £1,500. I very rarely offer 1-on-1 sessions at the moment as I am focusing solely on writing new books — but I love coaching and always enjoy the unique journey I go on with each person.

To enter: all you have to do is send a receipt of your pre-order purchase for the paperback edition of The Success Myth to hello@emmagannon.co.uk. You can pre-order via any retailer of your choice below (or indeed your local bookstore). Make sure you pre-order the *green UK version of the paperback* and send in your receipt by 11.59pm on March 6th 2024.

— Pre-order via Bookshop.org (£10.44)

— Pre-order via Hive (£10.89)

— Pre-order via Waterstones (£10.99)

— Pre-order via Blackwells (£10.99)

— Pre-order via Foyles (£10.99)

— Pre-order via WHSmith (£10.11)

— Pre-order via Amazon (£10.11)

The paperback launch is always exciting, it’s a new smaller format and this time with a brand new green cover. Alain De Botton, Seth Godin, Clover Stroud and Annie Mac endorsed it on the cover. Readers have loved it — it’s got a 4.18/5 rating on Goodreads and 4.5/5 stars on Amazon.

Here’s what some readers have to say:

“Loved this book so much - as with all of Emma's work. Thought provoking and touches on subjects no one else wants to talk about or admit. You'll end up changing mindsets and habits after reading this.” ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

“There is so much wisdom in this book! I’ve read a lot of self development books but I’ve never seen anyone tackle the issue of why achieving doesn’t feel like we think it would so brilliantly and relatably as this.” ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️



“This book was a great purchase and I will no doubt read it through more than once. I found myself nodding and relating to many of the observations. It has made me rethink what is actual success rather than the society enforced idea of what success is.” ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Plus!! Paying subscribers will be automatically entered into winning a runner up prize of five signed copies of The Success Myth (to share with friends or colleagues) plus a £100 Waterstones voucher. If you'd like to join as a paid subscriber and aren't already, just click the button below.

Good luck! Look forward to receiving your entry and I’m excited to work with one wonderful winner soon. I will be picking a winner at random by the end of April and will reach out via email. Reminder: send a receipt of your pre-order purchase for the paperback edition of The Success Myth to hello@emmagannon.co.uk before March 6th. ❤️