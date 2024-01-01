Last week I deleted an email from a ‘productivity expert’ selling me their ‘quick tips’ for a productive new year. Then I deleted another email from a big publishing house telling me about a new ‘self-improvement guru’ that promises to ‘transform my 2024.’ *Whispers from under a cushion*: I would like these productivity “experts” to leave me alone.

January is never a productive time for me and I like it that way. The perk of being able to design your own schedule is you eventually notice patterns. January is slow for me and therefore I go with that pace. The cultural narrative in January is seemingly always ‘new year new you’ and self-optimisation obsessed. Personally, I love a low key New Year’s Eve, being with friends and the idea of a clean slate. A chance to start again. I love the space the holidays can give you to stop and reflect and consider what you want the following year to bring. That’s what I want: more space. The irony of course is when I give myself time to read, walk, ease in, organize, and connect with people properly, this actually results in fruitful “productive” work later in the year.

As you receive this email, I’ll be packing for a big trip to Vietnam, where I'll be sightseeing, sleeping, exploring, not writing on Substack (this email is scheduled in advance) for the whole of January — so it felt fitting for today’s guest piece to be around creative rest.

Instead of adding on goals, I’m entering into this new year with this intention/question: what can I take away? What can I do less of? How can I incorporate more creative rest?

(And if you're new round here and happen to be looking for a new book all about saying goodbye to old versions of success that are making you miserable and want to find new ways to feel good— check out this book.)

In keeping with this theme, I wanted to tell you that I’ve just launched a brand new online class with Skillshare all about clearing the clutter and reducing to-do lists when it comes to your online life. Think digital detoxing, sorting, decluttering, making more space for ourselves and creativity. The filming itself was chatty and laid back, like one long podcast with practical ways to clear the decks. The class touches on social media unfollowing, inbox sorting, limiting news intake, the best apps to unsubscribe, desktop tidying and so much more. The subject matter made everyone on set feel relaxed; it was lovely. It is all about doing less and letting things go. For me, there is no doubt about it: following less ‘stuff’ online has resulted in more rest and more creativity (my two favourite things.)

Here is your special link to the class ← Anyone using this link this will receive a free 1 month Skillshare trial offer (so you can take the class for free!)

skillshare class filmed in london

Onto this week’s guest column! When I received this pitch about the different types of rest and in particular the meaning of “creative rest”, I thought it would be very in-keeping with The Hyphen.

Our guest writer this week is Sarah Robertson: brand designer, creative mentor and writer at

. She collaborates with clients to define their vision, craft beautiful visuals and discover their voice via her studio

. Originally from Edinburgh, Sarah now works from her home nestled in the Scottish Borders alongside her partner, two children and their curious cat. Here she is, talking all about how to do less and create more (in a gentle way.)

A call for creative rest

by Sarah Robertson

It was a cold Sunday evening in late 2018 when my body finally said "no."