Hello! WELCOME to my little corner of the Internet.

I’ve had a big influx of new subscribers over the weekend, and so I’m doing something I’ve not done in three years since doing this newsletter: actually introducing myself.

If you are reading this, it probably means you are a free subscriber to The Hyphen and stumbled across me, thinking: who is this?

You also might have noticed that all my posts are paywalled on this newsletter. It’s for a couple of reasons: 1) I want to normalize paying for writing you like and 2) I like the protection of the paywall when writing more honestly for a smaller group of people. There is so much of my writing you can read for free bouncing around the Internet. This is a slightly different vibe — a community-based newsletter for people who have already read/heard some of my work elsewhere (books, podcasts, festivals) and I would like more, sent directly to their inbox. No middle men. I think 2025 will be the year of Substack. (Here is a lovely video explaining what Substack is—a home for writers and makers.)

I write this newsletter at my desk with a nice cup of coffee every week and it’s a complete joy. I’m not focused on growth metrics, just a ‘more-the-merrier’ vibe in terms of growing what is already such a wonderful community. I am not looking for masses of eyeballs or going ‘viral’ or appealing to everyone. I write it for the people who enjoy my work and show up to read it, and enjoy it enough to pay me £2 a week for it. I also enjoy the two-way dialogue in the comments. I love talking about books, writing, genuine wellbeing, how we make creative work, how to write, what to read, where to travel, burnout recovery and everything in between. All of my books have a similar thread tying them all together. Underpinning everything is a question: how do we step outside the labels/boxes given to us and live a life on our own terms?

I’ve written eight books so far — my two novels and six non-fiction — on topics like multi-hyphenate working, self-sabotage, being more human online, the art of doing nothing, and tons more. My novel OLIVE is about a woman navigating a time when all her friends are having children and she feels alone in not wanting to be a mother. My next novel Table For One is about three women across generations learning to be alone in a world that wants them coupled up.

Below I’ve link to a few pieces in case you’d like a taster of my work/previous writing:

— this piece on living a child-free life for The Guardian

— this piece on solo travel for Condé Nast Traveller

— this piece about the joys of independent publishing The Bookseller

— you can listen to me on many podcasts, including this one with the brilliant Kate Bowler and Fearne Cotton’s Happy Place or Changes with Annie MacManus

— this recent press by Porter magazine selecting me as part of their incredible creative women series

— I’m currently a 2025 judge for the Women’s Prize for Non-Fiction

— I also hosted a podcast for six years called Ctrl Alt Delete. You can access 400+ free episodes here.

I’m always interested in trends and the future of work/life/culture/self help. Ironically though, I never make a five year plan. I do tap into my intuition to ponder what’s coming and I enjoy finding different ways to look into my crystal ball. I started blogging in the noughties, joined Twitter early, launched a podcast in 2016, and was among the first to adopt paid Substack subscriptions. I was on the Forbes 30 under 30 list in media in my twenties due to the success of the Ctrl Alt Delete (both the book and podcast.)

So, why join The Hyphen? I think the world is going through a huge shift right now collectively, spiritually, culturally—and I think it’s important to find like-minded people with whom you can find true connection and nuggets of inspiration to move forward. Lots of people are lonely, anxious and confused right now, and this is a place where all those feelings are welcome; and it’s aways nice to chat to a bunch of welcoming people who want to share book recommendations and share what’s going on with them.

I’m here on Substack because I’m a writer and always will be. It doesn’t matter what the platform is, all that matters is the words are being written. Right now it’s this platform and I like it here. Whether or not the platform lasts (hope it does as I love it!) I get to grow my newsletter list and keep it.

All this to say: if you’re interested in change, creativity and culture — come and join The Hyphen.

For the price of two cheap coffees, you get to comment and talk to other community members and read everything behind the paywall. You’ll also be the first to know re any creativity retreats I’m offering or book events I’m doing. I write openly and honestly for a friendly and curious community of paid subscribers. I share loads of stuff; such as my creative process, who/what I’m inspired by, listening to, watching, interested in. It’s a place to play and connect. I like to share what I know with you. My Slow Sunday Scroll is a popular feature.

I also have deeper motives that keep me showing up every single week. I want writers and artists to be seen as having an inherent value again. I’ve watched talented writers receive crumbs (for decades) by big corporations and being treated badly by finance departments. The publishing industry has its issues too. I’m just getting started on this topic and I won’t stop standing up for writers. Bring on 2025.

