To accompany my new book The Success Myth (out next Thursday!!) I wanted to interview some of my favourite thinkers on the topic of success — and the most common myths. Throughout my new book I unpick eight success myths, from happiness to money to productivity to celebrity to the idea of ‘arriving’. I’ve asked my guests to come with their own myths that we will unpick together.

In this first episode, I spoke to the brilliant Chelsea Fagan, founder of the award-winning The Financial Diet, the #1 destination for women to talk about money and debut novelist of A Perfect Vintage, which publishes on June 6th. Chelsea is someone who is really blazing a trail for herself and others. I adore her no-bullshit approach to equity, innovation, finances and autonomy over her own life and work. We both started writing on the Internet over ten years ago and I’ve really enjoyed watching her career continue to flourish in a way that feels totally on her terms. She is someone who really roots for herself, and it feels almost contagious.

In this first episode, we discuss money, how to avoid ‘lifestyle inflation’ (where your income increases but also spending also increases), how to attempt at freeing ourselves from the pyramid scheme that is modern day capitalism, why Chelsea no longer chases social signifiers to fit in, and how being ‘better’ with money doesn’t need to mean having endless amounts of it. As a CEO of a thriving financial company, she doesn't believe in paying herself more and more for the sake of it. She also doesn’t care about institutional badges of honour like bestseller lists and chose to self-publish her first novel. She is someone so secure in her own definition of success and I think you will find her words empowering, uplifting and pretty galvanising.

ps! if you order a copy of The Success Myth, you can enter this competition to win a treehouse stay — and/or email your proof of purchase to hello@emmagannon.co.uk to enter into winning a package of coaching sessions with me. One book, two great competitions!

Episode 1: The Success Myth Diaries with Chelsea Fagan

