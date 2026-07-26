The Hyphen by Emma Gannon

The Hyphen by Emma Gannon

16 Comments

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Julie Fontes's avatar
Julie Fontes
1d

The earlier we realize that embarrassment and creativity go hand-in-hand, the better off we are. I used to plan my writing career like I was gearing up to rob a bank. NO ONE MUST KNOW! Cringe is a great name for those readings. It is the most cringe to share and share and share, but it feels like the end of a sneeze on the other side!

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Dr Susannah Fisher's avatar
Dr Susannah Fisher
1d

I was there! Enjoyed the conversation.

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