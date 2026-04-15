The mainstream media are all “Adam Driver threw a chair” as if it’s the most interesting part of Lena Dunham’s memoir Famesick. Shocking yes, but it is not the most interesting. It’s been intriguing to see which bog-standard headlines the big newspapers have chosen to promote a nuanced, almost 400-page book by a brilliant writer.

It’s not because of the spilling of ‘hot tea’ or splashy gossipy moments that make Famesick a good read—even though it has plenty of those bits in it—it is the quieter moments of reflection and radical honesty that made me turn down the corner of a page to come back later. The premise of the book: “getting sick is not that different than getting more famous.”

It is the sections in which Lena is alone with herself that felt the most potent. Maybe because, throughout the book, you realise she is not given any time or space to be herself. She describes how the industry required her to be a ‘good little soldier’ in the fame-game, and she spends the book reflecting on how much it cost her. It is a whirlwind becoming famous, and she shows us how it all unfolded. I read the book in two days. It is a story of suffocation and frustration of how one woman abandons herself over and over again, because she is so young, and no one shows her the way.

Lena does an incredible job of taking us, by the hand, all the way through her rise to fame. That phrase ‘thrust into the limelight’—like a rabbit stuck in the headlights. She shows us the early days of being a hungry young student, of sharing office spaces with Greta Gerwig and Josh Safdie—those heady days of not knowing what’s ahead, of entering competitions and hoping for the best while you get back to your day job as a barista. She tells us the truth—all the favours her family pull in for her, but also how hard she worked. A self-confessed workaholic right from the start. (There appears to be no exception to this rule: successful people usually have an obsession with something.)

Lena tells us she has a folder tab on her Gmail called ‘favours’, because suddenly, when she becomes famous, everyone wants something from her.

“One of the things I hadn’t known to expect about being famous, as obvious as it now seems, is how many new things people would want from you. I’m used to it now—even in my small and specific lane, there are always requests—that one of my Gmail tags is ‘favors’. [..] I’ve been handed more scripts, novels, pitches, storyboards, and résumé cards that I could ever reasonably read. In early fame, the problem was crippling. The guilt of being the one who got the thing seemed to propel me into a near-eternal state of generosity.” p.124

It’s clear how much she wants to help. That is the problem. She remembers what it’s like to hustle endlessly, and so why wouldn’t she try and be someone else’s fairy godmother? She is constantly tap-dancing. Favours beget more favours. She keeps giving things away: money, time, energy. It reminds me a bit of a story Elizabeth Gilbert tells about when she first got famous from Eat Pray Love and she was basically just giving out all her money to anyone who wanted it. A feeling of: be generous, be the good girl.

She also shares the story of a certain well-known director who was aggressive to her when she turned down a job—and the people who are rude when she doesn’t reply because she’s too busy and stressed and ill. People are so nice to you when they want something—but if you disappoint them, they’ll make it known.

There are many casual mentions of the working environment on Girls having a ‘lack of boundaries’, of late-night meetings or writing sessions, of working til 4am, or getting picked up in a car at 5am, of simply not sleeping, (and yes, Adam Driver throwing chairs). There are dissociative episodes where she feels outside of her body, or like things aren’t real (something I also wrote about in A Year of Nothing, my own burnout story.) There is one moment where she calls up her Dad, in the middle of a gruelling press tour (while being expected to be a person, a partner, and write another season of Girls), and she does not know how to make it stop. He helps her craft an email over the phone, to say:

“I am on the verge of exhaustion. In order to preserve my creativity and give season three what it needs. I have to clear my upcoming engagements. Thank you for understanding.” p.143

This is the first part of the book where, as a reader, I let out a small sigh of relief. But it wasn’t enough. We see time and time again throughout the book just how much the powerful Hollywood machine demands of people. Illness and family deaths are treated as an inconvenience. When she says she needs to attend a funeral instead of attending an awards ceremony, a colleague summons a private jet for her to make both work—instead of checking if she is OK.

She writes about the realisation of missing out on some key things that might make a twenty-something (or anyone, for that matter), feel ‘whole’:

“The problem wasn’t just that I was burned out. I was burned out and too afraid to say it, as if admitting to the issue would be the confirmation everyone was waiting for that I wasn’t fit for the job. Looking back, the main person who had been waiting for that confirmation, fearing that reality, was me.” [..] “I needed to journal. Maybe start a small herb garden. Throw a dinner party with takeout Chinese. Admit to a friend my age this wasn’t as fun as it looked.” p. 146

But she doesn’t do any of these things—she could only ‘berate herself’ for being unable to perform, and said she would make sure “I wouldn’t let it happen again.” What follows is perhaps the most sinister line in the book:

“Looking back, this may be the moment my body started to scream—sure I wouldn’t listen, sure I couldn’t listen, it took the job upon itself of stopping me in my tracks.”

Lena gets sicker and sicker throughout the book. It’s hard to read, you want to reach through the pages and hug her. There is often little interjections of hindsight from the present-Lena writing the book, and it suggests that perhaps, even ten years ago, we weren’t talking about topics such as burnout, health, sickness, stress in this open way. I certainly didn’t read much about it. “Nervous breakdowns” surely happened to fifty-year-old men in suits, not young ambitious women.

“Nobody talked about the complexity of the nervous system, the connection between stress and inflammation, the ability of physical pain to be compounded by the emotional. Nobody said, ‘Maybe you just need a little bit of time.’” p.173

She mentions it again later, after explaining more medications and surgeries and hormone suppression “with the express intention of getting the f*ck back to work”, there is that feeling of—why did no one mention the option of stopping?:

“How was it possible, I thought, for something so bad to just keep getting worse? It’s worth noting that I had never done the one thing that might have actually clarified what was going on for me: paused.” - p.183

Later in the book, when Girls ends, and Lena doesn’t quite know what to do in the wide expanse of time, she says:

“A break could have meant a moment to touch down with my life—cook healthful meals, sit on the dock of a lake and let the sun warm my limbs, spend time with friends in a way the show hadn’t allowed. But instead, I stopped dead in my tracks.” p.209 “It seemed there was nowhere I could rest. No bed soft and wide enough to really offer me respite, no room quiet enough, no city remote enough, to recoup my energy.” p.215

It begs the question, after that much adrenaline, output and exhaustion: what does one even do with their ‘break’ once the ‘break’ arrives?

This is what I hear from people who have burnt out very badly: well-meaning advice to ‘just rest for the weekend’ is never enough. The need for rest feels enormous and overwhelming. The rest also requires space to dream, play, remember who you are—but how do you do that when you’re so depleted?

There is clearly an underlying loneliness to fame, an isolation, a guilt—because she cannot speak to her old friends about this strange new life she is inhabiting. She tells us about her ‘friendships getting weird’ and how people stop inviting her to stuff because she’s too unrelatable now, even her old school friends, and she never brings it up with them.

The sweetest parts of the book, for me, were the parts where you can tell Lena is brushing up against true mentors. (She is surrounded by so many people who only care about what they can extract from her—the work, money, output.) So the people who actually care, who are solid, who are kind, who have regulated nervous systems, who don’t step over her boundaries, who dispel little nuggets of wisdom for Lena to put in her back pocket, these moments really shine. Her father is one of them. And one of those mentors was the late-great Nora Ephron. This might be one of my favourite parts of the book—Lena meeting up with Nora for coffees in New York. Nora giving Lena interiors tips on how to easily revamp her apartment. Nora saying something cutting about a director who was an arse to Lena. That comforting wise elder. The same with late-great journalist David Carr. She gets amazing advice on writing memoir from Bruce actual Springsteen.

I knew Lena a bit during this time. I worked at various online magazines during 2013-2016 and wrote some articles about her work (‘Why I’ll always love GIRLS’ for Glamour magazine etc), and had interviewed her too. I have always defended and adored Lena—feeling a deep connection to her writing; and the theme of living a bold creative life even when you are compromised energetically or physically.

I look back now and wonder if I too had asked something of her, during a time when the whole world was. We had struck up a friendship over Twitter, and over email and even Whatsapp. She came on my podcast later in 2017 and I sat with her in her hotel room and she was always so charismatic. I looked up to her. She gave me advice once over email about some trolling I was dealing with. As much as I had put this down to her being a kind person—which she most certainly is—I now worry that I was just another person asking for something. It’s not that I wanted anything specifically from her, but I did want to be near her. I attended a private afterparty for her screening of Catherine Called Birdy in 2022 and when I asked for a selfie, just for my own private memory bank, I immediately regretted it. I should have just let the moment be the moment. Even a harmless selfie can feel extractive.

I think all women have to learn this lesson at some point: you cannot be endlessly generous to everyone else while also taking care of yourself. Sometimes, you have to let people down to preserve your own sanity. There are plenty of ways to be generous—by sharing your work, by maintaining your energy, by not dimming your light. We can be generous by showing others how to set boundaries for ourselves.

There is another woman I admire in my industry, a bestselling author who rose to fame in 2018. She taught me about boundaries by setting them with me. I asked her for something in 2023 while I was researching my book The Success Myth, and she left me a voice-note: “Thank you so much for thinking of me. I cannot wait to read the book. It’s such a busy time at the moment and I’m sorry I’m not able to help right now.”

I LOVED IT. As strange as it sounds, I love it when people say no. I loved her for setting that boundary. I loved how she modelled it to me. She allowed me to start doing the same. It was contagious—I started setting my own boundaries in my own life more and more. (I also have an older friend, who has taught me a lot about boundaries, who says: “I’m as happy with a no as I am with a yes.”)

At an event recently, an industry acquaintance I hadn’t seen for about five years, bowled over to me: “EMMA. I have a favour to ask you! What is your number?!”

“I don’t give out my number I’m afraid,” I said. “But.. you can have my email, the one on my website?”



“Oh,” she said. She wrinkled her nose and walked off. When people don’t like your boundaries, it reveals something. So let them walk off.

I don’t want to reduce Famesick to a book just about exhaustion and work. There are many anti-Girlboss moments—including realising she didn’t want to ‘scale’ her newsletter media empire back when she did Lenny Letter, and missing a chance to meet Oprah. But this rhetoric isn’t the full picture either. There’s underlying health issues too: endometriosis, chronic pain, trauma, sexual abuse, fertility issues. Lena later learns she has been living with Ehlers Danlos Syndrome all her life. Many people who suffer major burnout only learn later on why they struggled so much and why people around them didn’t understand their illness or disability because it can often be invisible.

One of the pivotal moments in the book is when Lena realises, after a doctor violates her horrendously, that she feels a new emotion: rage. Then, more rage that she is being asked to go back to work too soon. She says to her former work friend Jenni Konner:

“Nobody protected me. Nobody protected me then, and nobody’s protecting me now.” p.203

Famesick is a truthful and eye-opening read about sickness and fame, but I don’t think you need to be either of those things to glean important lessons from it. Especially young women. It is an intense story of the damage people-pleasing can do—to your body, psyche, career, relationships, life. It is about exploitation of women, especially those who struggle through no fault of their own, to set boundaries. When we don’t tell the truth, we unknowingly become part of the problem too.

I know that the media circus is part of the memoir promotional campaign. But I was disappointed by the New York Times interview which focused on the theme and headline of “Lena Dunham Is Still Trying to Figure Out Why People Hated Her So Much”. Why make the focus her likability, over and over again, above her actual work, and talents? She’s not just a woman who had received some mean tweets, she’s also a filmmaker who won a BAFTA, a Golden Globe, a Directors Guild of America Award, who created some hugely memorable TV moments. Why not take this opportunity to showcase some of the cultural moments too? Why is it so hard to give women their flowers?

The dark underbelly of Hollywood underpins Lena’s story. In one part of the book, Lena’s Dad tells her ‘you’re the goose that lays the golden egg’—i.e. you’re only seen as special if you give the industry ‘the goods’. If you stop delivering, they’ll stop caring about you. You don’t even need to work in Hollywood to get this message. Any corporation will treat you the same. You have to look after you—the wonderful, wonderful goose.

Famesick is a masterclass in memoir-writing as a way to take back power. She writes about her mistakes and regrets in the book, too. To me, it reads as Lena saying: you all wrote about me for years—and now? *I* get to be the one to write about me.

The book doesn’t end with a neatly wrapped bow, or a sense of traditional ‘healing’. Small wins are celebrated: “Little by slowly, I began to resemble a person who was part of the world.” And there is an empowering line where she says she is no longer ‘co-operating with my own commodification.’ Something I wrote about recently: this idea of unbranding yourself.

It’s no surprise that as Lena felt better, she started writing again (she says somewhere in the book that she cannot be creative without being ‘cosy’—and I love that.)

She moves to the UK. She gets married. There are some happy endings. But, actually, it looks something more like radical acceptance.