The Hyphen by Emma Gannon

The Hyphen by Emma Gannon

7 Comments

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Mary Grace Marquiss's avatar
Mary Grace Marquiss
8h

I took a great class many years ago from Marla Estes - Let your yes be yes and your no be no.

Another good analogy: Let’s be clear from our side of the tennis court and then let others hit the ball in return from their side.

And the transactional triangle: stay out of the Rescue, victim, perpetrator triangle.

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Dr Vicki Connop's avatar
Dr Vicki Connop
11h

Oh wonderful! These are such important stories. I hadn't thought of reading this book, but now can't wait. I'm so passionate about this subject of how our lifestyles and dysregualted nervous systems are making us sick, and how the mainstream narrative is that we need to fix the sickness to resume the (impossible) lifestyle.

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