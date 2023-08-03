Become a member today for 10% off

I’m mourning Old Twitter. Maybe that sounds dramatic. Twitter, for the past decade and beyond (at least for me) used to be a place to converse with other writers, laugh at one-liners from comedians and in general, read what people were doing (breakfast choice/breed of pet/city break plans.) It wasn’t an assault on the senses (like Instagram Reels or TikTok) because hardly anyone posted photos, let alone videos (it was text-only for a long while). People used to take the piss out of the mundanity of it, but Twitter was actually more fun (in my opinion) when it wasn’t full of people showing off or shouting in all caps at politicians, even though they deserve it. I enjoyed it when it was mostly just people having their own personal Hot Takes on work, relationships, TV and the petty parts of life. It felt inclusive and equal parts fun/frivolous and intellectually challenging.

I genuinely enjoyed being on there; and in lieu of an office, it was sort of a good hang-out place. It was once described as ‘the cocktail party of the Internet’ and it did genuinely feel like that for a while. It was a place to gauge collective reactions, the start of ‘two-screening’ when you would watch the Great British Bake-Off not just because the show was great, but because the gifs on Twitter would also be great.

Then

In 2014, I remember receiving a gift from the media team at Twitter. It was a phone case with a bejewelled blue bird, a coffee mug with a hashtag on, and a tote bag. I was a fan of the brand, you could say. Through my job working in social media at Condé Nast, I would go to Twitter HQ often. They would always be launching some new digital product. I remember being at a Vine event, the launch of Periscope, and even “Snappy TV” a cloud-based live video platform which Twitter bought in 2014, where they were trying to be a bit like YouTube but in your feed. Every week was exciting, like the time I got to meet Tina Fey at Twitter HQ for the launch of her movie Sisters (after attending a special screening) and I was in the room live-tweeting it all. I couldn’t believe how exciting my life was. I was in my twenties and I was living my best Internet life.

Magical moments would appear just by tweeting. A magazine editor might reply asking to commission the idea (you tweeted that you think Lara Croft is a bad feminist, could you write us 500 words on this?”). Taylor Swift once retweeted me. I struck up a real-life friendship with Lena Dunham via DM after she read an article of mine about GIRLS. Oprah ‘favourited’ a tweet once. I messaged Emma Barnett (now host of BBC Woman’s Hour) who at the time headed up the “women’s section” at the Telegraph, asking her if she would have a coffee with me as I wanted to pivot into freelance writing and she said yes. Twitter was the door to Career Narnia in a world where it was impossible to find people’s email addresses unless you knew them personally. Amazing/strange little things would start to happen. And it was all fun, and organic. Real people were actually on the other end, procrastinating just like you, not their social media managers. There were hardly any bots, and people were mostly friendly.

Recently, however, I feel like I’ve been ‘hanging on’, like an oldie at a teen pop concert. I went onto a favourite columnist’s Twitter account the other day and her bio read: “No longer posting. It was fun while it lasted.” It made me feel sad. It all felt a bit.. dead. Everyone good had seemingly left the party.

Now

Twitter feels like an eerie place now, a neighbourhood I don’t want to walk around alone. Tweets have ‘views’, you have to pay for basic functions (like security two-factor logins and yes, your Blue Tick, if you want to keep it) and it’s even been rebranded as X. There is a bro-culture-esque vibe now, and it’s Elon’s plaything, and he’s seemingly hell-bent on burning it into the ground.

Is it strange that I feel so forlorn about its demise? Turns out, it makes sense to mourn something that was a huge part of your life. In this piece, writer Aja Romano writes about ‘the weird sorrow’ of losing Twitter. She writes:

“Jack Dorsey co-founded the site in 2006, so that’s 16 years of 200 million users churning out tweets, hashtags, gifs, memes, videos, art, stories, DMs, group chats, threads, debates, subtweets, quote-tweets… [and] that doesn’t even touch the intangible stuff — the myriad human connections made, the professional networks cultivated, the innumerable moments of collectively experienced joy and humour and tragedy; of life, narrated in real time, for years, as it happened to each of us.”

A social network capturing joy, humour, tragedy, life. Exactly.

Next

Things feel different now; I feel different, and I feel really really done with social media. I no longer understand my place within it. All is not lost, obviously: I am loving my relationship with Substack, and over the past month alone, according to my analytics, The Hyphen has had over 2 million views, to my genuine shock and surprise. This newsletter has never been about the numbers but that is quite a cool statistic outside the world of traditional social media. I have very much found my groove again; and I am definitely evolving with the Internet. There are certainly brilliant pockets of fun left to be found, and this comment section lights me up, even more so than the old Twitter days.

But I can no longer deny the fact that social media no longer works for me and I no longer have the time to spend scrolling. Every time I log on and leave feeling worse. I don’t have anything to say that can be neatly wrapped up in a caption. I just share my work, and leave again. I am in a privileged position too, I don’t need to use it anymore. I’ve built my career (and still building it) but I don’t necessarily ‘need’ to post to make a living. This is a fortunate position to be in. It’s time for me to step away even more.

Earlier this year, I went on a run by the canal near my house, and when I got home I decided I needed to clear the decks.

I unfollowed everything on Twitter.

Then, a few months later, I unfollowed everything on Instagram.

The relief was instant. I wanted (no, needed) to clean my brain out. I wanted to feel new again; re-born, starting from scratch. New me, new outlook. I needed a digital cleanse. I felt like Marie Kondo on mushrooms. I was lying on a white fluffy cloud staring up at the sky, my world opening up again.

Questions

The question I’m asking myself now is:

Was it actually that good ‘back then’ — or was Old Twitter just my version of TikTok [slash enter current platform] when I was in my teens/twenties?

Am I actually mourning the ~old social media world~, or am I just mourning being young??Young enough to be really excited by it all? Young enough to while away the hours with no concept of time?

Has becoming active on Substack (and connecting with lovely real people hurrah!) finally filled a big social media-shaped hole?

I still have my accounts; my public one (for work purposes) and then a personal one following close friends and family (to catch up on friend’s gardens / babies / cats / dogs / renovations / family holidays.) I post my stuff and then put my phone down for the day. Maybe it is selfish or strange that I’ve just decided to axe all the 'digital acquaintances’ on my public account I’ve built up over the years. But just because I’m not on social media much, doesn’t mean the relationships don’t still exist. I’m still reachable. If anything, perhaps the relationships will get stronger without relying on the easy lazy interactions on an app that only makes someone a vague loose connection.

I am glad to have purged myself of the former digital world I created. I needed to get rid of everything. If I want to continue to create, to write, to make work I’m proud of, I simply cannot consume what 1,000+ people are doing on a daily basis.

It also means this: I am now enjoying my life IRL more than ever. As writer Ann Friedman said in her newsletter recently, on this same theme, “it's a privilege to opt out, and a pleasure.”

