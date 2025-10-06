one of the ‘retreat’ rooms (reading my new version of A Year of Nothing )

I love living in London, and I also love escaping London. I think this is a normal city thing. I love the energy of urban life, especially during the week, but at the weekends, I like jumping on a train and going somewhere else. I love to travel and I enjoy writing at the same time. I’ve edited books all over the world. I often need to leave my house to get some perspective, even though I also get a lot of the majority of my work done in my office.

I don’t write ‘reviews’ very often. I don’t like the pressure of having to write down everything while I’m experiencing it. But I’ve been writing more for Condé Nast Traveller recently and one of the values I hold close, as a child-free Millennial Gemini woman—is freedom (and travel). So when I was invited to stay at The Tawny Hotel in return for an honest review on The Hyphen, I said yes.

photo credit: The Tawny

First off, I was pleased with the affordability of the train from London to Stoke-on-Trent (the nearest station, a 20 minute taxi away from The Tawny.) We paid £25 per person return from Euston. I’d say get the train if you’re staying for two nights (perfect amount of time to explore the grounds) but if you wanted to explore further afield, I’d suggest driving/hiring a car.

On their website it is described as a ‘hotel like no other’. It is famous for its ‘luxury meets nature’ feel, with 70 acres and countless follies, which are whimsical garden structures built for pleasure and fun alone (like a miniature Stonehenge for example.)

When we arrived, I was surprised at how lowkey the reception ‘check-in’ area was (i.e it doesn’t have the wow factor of the main building.) My laser focus/judgment on aesthetics was because this is a very Instagrammable hotel in terms of the lodges and grounds, from pictures I’ve seen. The hotel has over 626k followers on Instagram: the photographs are jaw-dropping. England at its very best. Like something out of a film. So, I was curious. Is it really as beautiful as it seems, or is it just incredibly photogenic?

Everyone who worked at The Tawny was super friendly. We chatted to a lovely young guy who gave us a lift to our hotel room in one of the branded Land Rovers—and told us that the venue puts on over 300 weddings a year, but the hotel guests won’t know about it, as the weddings are on a separate part of the hotel. The staff want you to feel utterly relaxed. There are many options to stay: treehouses, cabins, shepherd’s huts, boathouses and retreats. You can scale up and scale down depending on your needs and/or family size.

In hindsight, I loved how every element of the trip just kept getting better and better. The beauty unfolds, you aren’t slapped in the face with it upon arriving. It feels hidden almost, and it gradually reveals itself.

Our room for example was breath-taking. We were in one of the ‘retreat’ style rooms—with two(!) baths, one indoor (cosy and sunken, near a window, with bath salts on display) and outdoor (a big round metal bath). There was a big soft bed, a velvet sofa, a big TV, and a panoramic view of the green forest outside. We enjoyed the sunshine when it came out, using the big bath outside, and we also enjoyed it when the rain pelted against the window and leaned into feeling cosy indoors. Also, there is a big heated swimming pool too.

the wonderful indoor bath in the ‘retreat’ room

There isn’t a main house with rooms like in a typical hotel; instead, all the rooms are spread out across the property. But there is a large, beautifully designed central building where breakfast, lunch, and dinner are served called ‘The Plumicorn’ restaurant. We ate agnolotti beef cheeks for a starter, chicken and rosti, chocolate mousse. Walking over to the main house from your hut really adds to the experience of going for dinner. An earlyish dinner before it got dark meant we got a stunning view too. After dinner, you are offered a buggy, or you can walk back over from your hut, walking off your dinner a bit too. Everything is walkable.

the main building where you eat breakfast, lunch and dinner

The landscape was truly idyllic, like something out of a children’s book. It felt like the Hundred Acre Wood crossed with Teletubby Land. “You’re Pooh and I’m Tigger!,” my husband said as we wandered through what must be the most quintessentially English woodland I’ve seen—perhaps ever. He is Tigger because he is active, loves to do/see everything on offer. I’m Pooh because I like to laze around, find the cosiest spots and eat things :)

So is it one of the most beautiful hotels in the UK? Yes. I’d say it is. It is unique in having 70 beautiful acres and feeling like you are completely away from the world in tranquility. Even though the hotel was clearly booked up, we felt like we had so much space to explore.

We loved the expansiveness of the grounds. One of the major selling points for us, was that just next door you can walk into Consall Nature Park, a huge woodland that felt expansive and very ‘at one with the elements’. We did some hiking and the views were incredible. It felt like a rare find—a hotel nestled right next to a vast, magical, enchanted forest.

Thank you so much to The Tawny Hotel for inviting Paul and me to come visit!