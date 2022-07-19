It's Hot. We Should Talk About Climate Change.
"It's not that we require everyone to be climate saints, or totally reorient their lives, but we just need to ask people to prioritise climate in their political life."
Back in 2019, I interviewed David Wallace-Wells, deputy editor of New York magazine and bestselling author of An Inhabitable Earth. After recording, I realised the audio was totally screwed, it was a nightmare to listen back to, and we’d spoken for a good fifty minutes. I was gutted. I simply couldn’t put my listeners through it, so I transcribed it for…