I had tears in my eyes throughout the entire Lewis Capaldi set at Glastonbury (on TV at home, alas I wasn’t there), then I bawled at the end when the crowd sang back Someone You Loved. By then he was totally depleted, apologising repeatedly, his voice croaking, unable to give a morsel more, having struggled throughout the entire set from the start. We can see his exhaustion and how unwell he is, and we can also see that he had a massive commitment he wanted to honour. Holly Whitaker recently wrote about this clash: we live in “a culture that is increasingly celebrating anti-hustle ideas but still valorizing the hustlers” — i.e. we’re told to rest and take time off, but actually making that happen feels harder than ever.

He pulled it out of the bag somehow (often dubbed the male Adele in terms of voice), his delivery is still pitch-perfect. In between each lyric he moves away from the mic with involuntary sounds, tics and movements caused by his Tourette's syndrome which (as he explains in his documentary) currently gets worse when at his piano and on stage. Symptoms improve, he says, when he takes time off. Having any sort of disability should never be treated as a reason not to do something (if anything we need much more visibility) but as he said in his post on Wednesday, this is about focusing much more about “getting his mental and physical health in order” if he is going to continue performing at this level.

When he takes his top off because he is sweltering, visibly nervous and his eyes glaze over commenting on how surreal it all is, you wonder what the cost is to this young artist. In a recent interview with The Times, he said that if he does “irreparable damage” to himself by continuing to perform, he will “have to pack music in”. It seemed odd then, that he was performing at all, especially after announcing a break recently.

Flashback to 2019, he is a fresh-faced 22-year-old with a boyish haircut debuting Someone You Loved rooted in one place on stage and singing calmly, totally still. Now, he looks visibly uncomfortable. He tells the supportive crowd that he’ll be here for an hour or so and says “I’ll enjoy myself, or try to.”

Clearly, he is absolutely not enjoying himself. The crowd are though: singing along, laughing, chanting his name, taking photos, wearing big sunglasses, hugging groups of mates in the sunshine, wearing flower crowns, contrasting heavily with the struggling artist who is the centre point for this ‘fun’. An energy exchange that feels uncomfortable — he is giving and they are receiving. But neither can break through. Chanting his name doesn’t seem to help.

The crowd singing the lyrics to help him through was moving to watch, the essence, I like to think, of human nature. Without even thinking, we want to help. Like seeing someone seriously struggling in water, you don’t think much before you go in and get them out. It is moving because even though you can see the outpouring of love moving between singer and crowd, there is a visible barrier in place — a literal stage barrier, we cannot access him or claim to know exactly how he is feeling. But if anyone has ever struggled with their mental health, we can absolutely empathise with those demons and that darkness, we can cry for ourselves and for people we know who have pushed ourselves too far too. He is so talented; and this is an age-old reality: those with huge gifts often struggle in a very acute way too. Artists are sensitive, they can channel amazing things, and there is often a flip-side to that. No one, even those on a Glasto stage, is immune to being human.

It’s why I dug into this topic and wrote The Success Myth — to actually paint the reality of this myth (that fame and fortune equals happily ever after) and break down these stereotypes. When someone is good at something, instead of doing that thing and enjoying it, it can slowly become lifeless if too many people get involved, or it grows too quickly, or you have your autonomy taken away, or you push yourself to your limits. We live in a capitalist culture obsessed with monetisation of anything popular (more, more more) and it’s extremely easy to squeeze the living daylight out of something that was once working well. We are seeing this in other documentaries too such as Ed Sheeran, Billie Eilish, Britney Spears. The pressure gets too much, things get unwieldy and then people start to crumble.

His documentary How I'm Feeling Now on Netflix was a portal into the tangible downsides of fame and success — not drink and drugs in his case, but just the reality of being a young man in the spotlight when you genuinely do miss being a normal person in a small town. The way he talks about Whitburn with such fondness, the mundane chip shop and the fact that nothing happens. People don’t tend to believe this when famous people say it — why would you want to sit in a chip shop with mates when you can be on stage at Glasto singing to adoring fans? Why did you get famous then? But it’s not really as simple as that. It’s interesting to see the other side and the toll it takes when the pressure keeps building.

Should he have been on stage in the first place? I know it’s Glasto — a giant gig; the moment of all career moments — but this is the problem surely, that we place such crippling cultural value on these moments of mainstream “success”, people find them extremely hard to pull out of, or turn down, or feel they ‘should’ and there are often big financial implications. We can be literally at breaking point, our voice packing up, our body packing up, and we will still push through.

Watching any talented creative soul struggle over time brings back those warning signs that we’ve seen before in other artists: of youthful hunger, then a jaded hard shell, then too many cooks, and then too many people watching it all unravel in real-time. Is it the corporate machine trapping people to the extent where it’s impossible to take long breaks? Is it harder now to be a 21st century artist in a world of streaming? Or is the fear-mongering voice inside of us that says, if you go away, no one will ever remember you ever again?

The most moving bit of all was when Lewis just leaves the stage at the end of the last song. He is done. He did his best. He doesn’t really say goodbye, he is ready to get off that stage. For how long we don’t know. Piers Morgan was quoted as saying: “Wow. This was amazing. Kudos to Lewis Capaldi for not quitting” as he struggled through. But surely it’s not about celebrating ‘not quitting’. ~Not quitting~ is what gets us into bigger messes. When our health is concerned, we actually don’t owe anyone anything. We all have our very own kryptonite. We all have something that flares up, swells up, shows up more frequently when something is off, when we are in need of a break — some much more than others. It’s an extremely personal thing. Quitting for a bit, or forever, if something is no longer working for you deserves applause. If you want to light up a room, there needs to be some sort of major extra replenishment going on. You can’t shine that brightly without self-protection, a serious game-plan and daily rituals that seem kind of boring.

Capaldi said he’d do an hour-long set at the beginning and he ends up doing 32 minutes. Kudos to cutting it short. Kudos to him saying to the crowd that he’s taking the rest of the year off. Kudos for acknowledging that he is in a fortunate position to do so. “Pushing through” is no longer a badge of honour. Everyone will be there waiting when you get back.

