One of the questions I got asked earlier this year was this: how could I afford to take three months off work as a self-employed person when I was unwell/burnout? It was a valid question. The reason I was able to shut everything down for a bit was because I had money coming in whether or not I actively worked (aka passive income). These are income streams I’ve built over the past decade — they are interwoven and make up a little eco-system when it comes to being a ~person making money on the Internet~. I talk about this in more detail in The Multi-Hyphen Method, a book I wrote about having different fingers in pies and setting up multiple income streams, but here’s a more up-to-date version below: a list of 7 different income streams I had over that time and how I set them up.