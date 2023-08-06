Outside The Gilded Acorn bookshop

I didn’t get to do any book events at all for my debut novel back in 2020. I had agreed to do a very fun book tour including book-store visits, dinners and festivals (including Latitude, one of my favourite UK festivals). Everything got cancelled very dramatically of course, because of the Covid lockdowns. Instead, like many of us, I sat on Zoom for two years, in my old flat, climbing the walls. My trip to New York (to launch the US edition of my novel) was also cancelled and I sat on Zoom to launch that book too, wearing lipstick and a nice shirt and then upon shutting the laptop lid, got straight into bed and stared at the ceiling.

I underplayed (to myself and others) how much it affected me at the time. I didn’t feel like I deserved to be sad about it when worse things were happening. But in conversations with friends (and my life coach) since, it’s clear that there was a build-up of creative grief. Writing a novel was my childhood dream, plus I really, really like meeting readers. It took me three years to write it and I wanted to meet the readers I wrote it for. Even though my cancelled book tour did not seem important in the grand scheme of things during a worldwide pandemic, it felt important to me; and I’ve realised it’s OK to acknowledge these personal truths while also acknowledging the bigger picture.

Last week I did an IRL book event, the first one in a year. It was lovely. I put on my favourite Toast dress and did a Q&A and book signing for The Success Myth in London organised by Books That Matter hosted at LSE (inside the incredible new Marshall Building). I had advertised the event via this Substack and to my JOY, I saw many Hyphen subscribers there. It felt really lovely to be out and about. Molly, the founder of BTM, asked me such wonderful thoughtful questions about my portfolio of work, not just The Success Myth).

Join the Hyphen community

It felt like a group-hang and everyone asked really smart eye-opening questions. The diversity of age was lovely to see too. A question from a twenty-year-old about unpicking ambition, followed by a question from a 60-something on reframing success. It’s a real honour when people feel they can share a story or ask a vulnerable question at any of my events, and that is the biggest feeling of success for me: that people feel safe enough to speak and share. I’m not always a fan of doing events and pick them wisely (no more dry corporate panels plz, bleurgh) because they can often feel impersonal. But when an intimate event gives us space to properly connect, I always come away so glad that it happened.

After the Q&A, we went over the road to a tiny independent bookshop called The Gilded Acorn (they publicly aspire to be the world’s most sustainable bookshop) and it felt like a Richard Curtis movie. It’s right near the Charles Dickens ‘curiosity shop’ too, a little piece of 16th century literary London. It was a clear, warm evening and we stood outside mingling together. Enthusiastic LSE students were milling around having drinks too. I signed books; I heard so many enlightening stories and met some amazing women: Kristen visiting from Canada. Emma a fellow wild swimmer. Charlotte a former print designer who has pivoted into teaching. Rebecca who said my podcast had helped her through burnout. Corinna on the theme of risk-taking. Multiple stories from women who had just quit their job. It reminded me of how we are connected on this platform in a genuine way that feels kind of reminiscent of the old school blogging era.

I wanted to take this opportunity to say: this community has added so much to my life and it feels really special. I’m in conversations at the moment regarding different ways we could meet IRL again. Watch this space and thank you so much for being here.

Also! I am doing a few book festivals in October:

— October 14th: Wimbledon Book Festival on the ‘myth of perfection’ with Thomas Curran. Info/tickets here.

— October 7th (morning): Cheltenham Literature Festival. Tickets coming soon.

— October 7th (evening): Henley Literary Festival. Info/tickets here.

If you are interested in reading all new posts on The Hyphen, hearing about future events, book giveaways, reading recommendations & article round-ups and would love to access the brilliant comment section, sign up to be a paying subscriber today.

Join the community today

The Hyphen by Emma Gannon is a reader-supported publication. To receive all new posts and support my work, consider becoming a paid subscriber.