For years, I’ve been pestering my husband, Paul, to take me to Malta. His grandfather was Maltese, and although there was a language barrier, Paul always remembered him with such fondness. He was mischievous—sneaking sweets, playing pranks—and whenever something went wrong, he’d simply shrug and tilt his head with a grin. I’ve always loved hearing the stories.

Paul’s mum was born in England but spent her childhood in Malta, from the age of four until she left again at seventeen. Over the years, I’ve heard countless stories about their time spent there; lots of relatives with interesting nicknames, late-night barbecues on the beach, and big family gatherings around crowded tables.

I’ve been with Paul for nearly 15 years, more than a third of my life(!) yet I still felt there was a part of his life I couldn’t quite see. It was like a missing puzzle piece. How could I listen to all these stories and never set foot in Malta myself? To finally see it, I thought, would be like seeing Paul even more clearly. Paul is an explorer, he’d much rather go somewhere new together. He’s seen Malta a million times, he’d say. But I asked again.

This year, it finally happened!