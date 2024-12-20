chatting with Farrah Storr at the first UK Substack event

I’m very much writing this for myself (and therefore not sending it to inboxes), just my own documentation of my year. <3 Does anyone else like to remind themselves what on earth happened over the previous 12 months when pausing and reflecting during this dark month of December? Thank you to everyone for reading and supporting The Hyphen this year. Bring on 2025 :)

January

Started the year quietly and offline. I went to Vietnam for three weeks with my husband and my camera roll shows a fair few ~Cheryl Strayed in WILD~ moments. We had a wonderful time and my favourite place was Sapa Clay House — a mountain resort with a cold swimming pool overlooking the mountains. Three-course breakfasts, massages and beautiful hikes. Take me back.

February

I went to Alnwick to take part in the annual book festival. What a magical town! Very ‘Hogwarts’. Lovely castle, little shops, a little indie called The Accidental Bookshop where they ask authors to sign the wall, which I did, although I can’t remember what I wrote. I also went to Brussels, alone, to finish a really tough edit of my new novel (Table For One.)

March

I went to Whitstable for the first time, and had a joint book launch for The Success Myth with the amazing

whose beautiful book

published on the same day. I was feeling a bit wobbly about the book, as I’d launched the hardback the year before right in the middle of my burnout — so this event felt really special. My grandfather grew up in Whitstable, I felt happy and calm there in a beautiful hotel room overlooking the high street. // I also did a book event at

in Lisbon, run by the brilliant Alex Holder. The book shop was full of people, even people standing out on the street! A truly magical event. Caught up with one of my favourite people

.

Vietnam, Alnwick, Whitstable, Lisbon, Barbican with Leyla and Jess, and Shropshire with Bec Evans

April

I introduced Liz Gilbert on stage at the Barbican in front of 2,000 people — WHAT! I wrote about it here. Afterwards, I went to Zetter Townhouse for some drinks with my two pals

and

and my husband and debriefed. One of my favourite evenings of the year.

For Paul’s birthday we went to Manteca for a delicious meal and saw Billy Crudup in Harry Clarke at the theatre. // I was a guest speaker at Arvon, the home of creative writing, in Shropshire with my friend

. I also went on Giovanna Fletcher’s podcast

to talk candidly about being child-free by choice.

May

I had a book event the Guernsey book festival and I brought my Mum and Dad. We walked around beautiful Herm Island in the sunshine. We had lunch with

. I went cold water swimming with Bryony, Hannah Macinnes

and interviewed her about her new book

My best friend got married at Chelsea Town Hall in a very chic registry office. She had a light blue bow in her hair, and looked stunning. // My brother-in-law was nominated for a BAFTA. So fun to watch on TV at home and spot him in the audience. // I worked with

on my book

and it went on sale for three weeks! We had a small launch at The Twenty Two club in Mayfair, JP (the founder) and I in conversation, hosted by brilliant

. For a small, passion-led project, it fully exceeded expectations. Over 7k individual books sold, shipped to 35+ countries worldwide and over 1,350 different global cities! With global press coverage in

and more. [Watch this space for some news coming later next year about the book.]

. //The Guardian, ELLE, BBC Woman’s Hour

I launched a mini-series called Creative Coffee at a launch event with my friend Farrah Storr in London. Lots of you came along! (You can catch up on all ten episodes here.)

Gi Fletcher's pod, Guernsey with Hannah MacInnes, my friend's bow, and AYON launch eve

June

I went to New York for a month! You can catch up on my diaries here and here. Highlights include: meeting

,

,

,

,

,

,

and Martha Beck. Also appearing on a live episode of my

podcast,

I enjoyed many a table for one, and visiting

in Williamsburg.

July

favouriteEverything is Fine!

A family holiday in Spain. 14 of us. Wrote my first piece for Oprah magazine.

glynnis book launch, donna freitas, EIF live show, and martha and ro :)

August

My baby nephew was born <3 A trip to Bristol to visit and cuddle. I stayed at the Lido Townhouse as to not give my sister extra bedding to wash. I went to Bruton for a few nights alone to write.

September

An impromptu trip to the Isle of Wight, wrote about it more below. September was a difficult month as my husband had an operation and we were housebound for three weeks, but we made the most of it by watching lots of movies.

October

I interviewed the wonderful Michael Rosen at Henley Literary Festival. I went on two writing retreats, one with

and one with

. I

that I am a judge for the 2025 Women’s Prize! Let the reading commence.

November

Las Vegas to see Adele with my Mum (and a quick visit to The Grand Canyon) — and then a trip to San Francisco to see my best friend and also stopped by the Substack HQ offices to say hi to

and

! // I also did my first weekend retreat

Retreats! It was a success! I also did an event at Folkestone Literary Festival which was glorious. What a lovely little seaside town.

isle of wight, cornwall retreat, Ease retreat & Folkestone

December

A trip to Watergate in Cornwall with the family which I wrote about here. Christmas to come, and then that’s it. What an incredible 2024. I’m SO grateful. Especially as my 2023 was so strange and rocky. Thank you for being here and following my writing about life, work, creativity, living a life on your own terms. See you in 2025!