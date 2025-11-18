credit: Coloryfy on Etsy

When I was 22, in 2011, Time Out London published my “five London top spots”. At the time I had a little blog called Girl Lost In The City and it was incredibly exciting to be sharing my recommendations (it consisted mostly of places on Church Street in Stoke Newington, the area I lived in at the time). Funny story: my hairdresser rang me last week and asked to check if they had the correct email address:

“Is it girllostinthecity@gmail.com?”

"Oh god, no!” I responded. It was like someone was reading out my MSN name when I was sixteen.

Anyway, when Time Out published my words, me and my best friend (who I also lived with at the time) were beside ourselves with excitement. It was maybe the first time I ever saw my name properly in print. We went out for breakfast to celebrate. A lot of my friends are currently leaving London (or have left) for many different reasons. I have no plans to leave. I’m very close to buying a T-shirt that says “I love London.” (Not really.)

Right, onto my current top spots! I recently sent a list of my favourite London spots to a friend who was visiting from NYC, and it made me realise I should probably write them all down in one place!

I’m paywalling this one as it took a while to compile :-) enjoy!

I’ve listed places to eat (dinner, breakfast, brunch), places to have work meetings, the best bookshops, favourite hotels, where to get a treatment and culture hits.