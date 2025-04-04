The Hyphen by Emma Gannon

The Hyphen by Emma Gannon

1 Comment

User's avatar
Janine Martin's avatar
Janine Martin
5d

Good luck with your book tour. My first job as a copywriter was with Harper Collins writing their book cover blurbs and promotional material - that was in the 1970’s, pre computers and pre iPhones - just typewriters and pencil and paper 📝 remember those days?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Emma Gannon
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture