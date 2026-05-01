A few friends recently texted me to ask for my favourite solo writing boltholes in the UK—and so, I thought I could compile them all in one place so I can share the link with people. Efficiency :-)

Below are my favourite places to go and write for a couple of days alone—the criteria for me: a lovely room with a desk(!), a good view, easy to get to from London and good food nearby.

Some are in the city, by the coast, and some in the wilderness. Enjoy!